Cross Cancel Order

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/crossed/cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/cancel-order"  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"  -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","orderId": "12234234321432"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pairs, like BTCUSDT
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either orderId or clientOid
clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
Either orderId or clientOid
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringCustomized ID