Position Channel

Description

Subscribe the position channel

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "positions",
            "instId": "default"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> channelStringYesChannel name: positions
> instTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringYesProduct ID
Response Example
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "positions",
        "instId": "default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringEvent
argObjectSubscribed channels
> channelStringChannel name: positions
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
codeStringError code
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "positions",
        "instId": "default"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "posId": "1",
            "instId": "ETHUSDT",
            "marginCoin": "USDT",
            "marginSize": "9.5",
            "marginMode": "crossed",
            "holdSide": "short",
            "posMode": "hedge_mode",
            "total": "0.1",
            "available": "0.1",
            "frozen": "0",
            "openPriceAvg": "1900",
            "leverage": 20,
            "achievedProfits": "0",
            "unrealizedPL": "0",
            "unrealizedPLR": "0",
            "liquidationPrice": "5788.108475905242",
            "keepMarginRate": "0.005",
            "marginRate": "0.004416374196",
            "cTime": "1695649246169",
            "uTime": "1695711602568",
            "autoMargin": "off"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695717430441
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
actionString'snapshot'
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> channelStringChannel name: positions
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
dataList<Object>Subscription data
> posIdStringPosition ID
> instIdStringProduct ID
> marginCoinStringCurrency of occupied margin
> marginSizeStringOccupied margin (amount)
> marginModeStringMargin mode
> holdSideStringPosition direction
> posModeStringPosition mode
> totalStringOpen position size
> availableStringSize of positions that can be closed
> frozenStringAmount of frozen margin
> openPriceAvgStringAverage entry price
> leverageStringLeverage
> achievedProfitsStringRealized PnL
> unrealizedPLStringUnrealized PnL
> unrealizedPLRStringUnrealized ROI
> liquidationPriceStringEstimated liquidation price
> keepMarginRateStringMaintenance margin rate
> isolatedMarginRateStringActual margin ratio under isolated margin mode
> marginRateStringOccupancy rate of margin
> cTimeStringPosition creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
> uTimeStringLastest position update time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085