Position Channel
Description
Subscribe the position channel
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "positions",
"instId": "default"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name:
positions
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "positions",
"instId": "default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> channel
|String
|Channel name:
positions
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|code
|String
|Error code
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "positions",
"instId": "default"
},
"data": [
{
"posId": "1",
"instId": "ETHUSDT",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"marginSize": "9.5",
"marginMode": "crossed",
"holdSide": "short",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"total": "0.1",
"available": "0.1",
"frozen": "0",
"openPriceAvg": "1900",
"leverage": 20,
"achievedProfits": "0",
"unrealizedPL": "0",
"unrealizedPLR": "0",
"liquidationPrice": "5788.108475905242",
"keepMarginRate": "0.005",
"marginRate": "0.004416374196",
"cTime": "1695649246169",
"uTime": "1695711602568",
"autoMargin": "off"
}
],
"ts": 1695717430441
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|action
|String
|'snapshot'
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> channel
|String
|Channel name:
positions
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|> posId
|String
|Position ID
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|> marginCoin
|String
|Currency of occupied margin
|> marginSize
|String
|Occupied margin (amount)
|> marginMode
|String
|Margin mode
|> holdSide
|String
|Position direction
|> posMode
|String
|Position mode
|> total
|String
|Open position size
|> available
|String
|Size of positions that can be closed
|> frozen
|String
|Amount of frozen margin
|> openPriceAvg
|String
|Average entry price
|> leverage
|String
|Leverage
|> achievedProfits
|String
|Realized PnL
|> unrealizedPL
|String
|Unrealized PnL
|> unrealizedPLR
|String
|Unrealized ROI
|> liquidationPrice
|String
|Estimated liquidation price
|> keepMarginRate
|String
|Maintenance margin rate
|> isolatedMarginRate
|String
|Actual margin ratio under isolated margin mode
|> marginRate
|String
|Occupancy rate of margin
|> cTime
|String
|Position creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
|> uTime
|String
|Lastest position update time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085