Skip to main content

Order Channel

Description

Subscribe the order channel

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "orders",
            "instId": "default"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> channelStringYesChannel name: orders
> instTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringNoTrading pair
Response Example
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "orders",
        "instId": "default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringEvent
argObjectSubscribed channels
> channelStringChannel name: orders
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
codeStringError code
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "orders",
        "instId": "default"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "accBaseVolume": "0.01",
            "cTime": "1695718781129",
            "clientOId": "1",
            "feeDetail": [
                {
                    "feeCoin": "USDT",
                    "fee": "-0.162003"
                }
            ],
            "fillFee": "-0.162003",
            "fillFeeCoin": "USDT",
            "fillNotionalUsd": "270.005",
            "fillPrice": "27000.5",
            "baseVolume": "0.01",
            "fillTime": "1695718781146",
            "force": "gtc",
            "instId": "BTCUSDT",
            "leverage": "20",
            "marginCoin": "USDT",
            "marginMode": "crossed",
            "notionalUsd": "270",
            "orderId": "1",
            "orderType": "market",
            "pnl": "0",
            "posMode": "hedge_mode",
            "posSide": "long",
            "price": "0",
            "priceAvg": "27000.5",
            "reduceOnly": "no",
            "side": "buy",
            "size": "0.01",
            "enterPointSource": "WEB",
            "status": "filled",
            "tradeScope": "T",
            "tradeId": "1111111111",
            "tradeSide": "open",
            "uTime": "1695718781146"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695718781206
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> channelStringChannel name: orders
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
dataList<Object>Subscription data
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> clientOIdStringCustomized order ID
> priceStringOrder price
> sizeStringOriginal order amount in coin
> posModeStringHold Mode
> enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
> tradeSideStringTrade Side trading direction
> notionalUsdStringEstimated USD value of orders
> orderTypeStringOrder type
limit: limit order
market
> forceStringOrder validity period
> sideStringOrder direction,
> posSideStringPosition direction
> marginModeStringTrading model margin model
> marginCoinStringMargin coin
> fillPriceStringLatest filled price
> tradeIdStringLatest transaction ID
> baseVolumeStringNumber of latest filled orders
> fillTimeStringLatest transaction time. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
> fillFeeStringTransaction fee of the latest transaction, negative value
> fillFeeCoinStringCurrency of transaction fee of the latest transaction
> tradeScopeStringThe liquidity direction of the latest transaction T: taker M maker
> accBaseVolumeStringTotal filled quantity
> fillNotionalUsdStringUSD value of filled orders
> priceAvgStringAverage filled price. If the filled orders are 0, the field is 0; if the order is not filled, the field is also 0.
> statusStringOrder status
> leverageStringLeverage
> feeDetailList<Object>Transaction fee of the order
>> feeCoinStringThe currency of the transaction fee. The margin is charged.
>> feeStringOrder transaction fee, the transaction fee charged by the platform from the user.
> pnlStringProfit
> uTimeStringOrder update time, Milliseconds format of updated data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
> cTimeStringOrder creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
> reduceOnlyStringIs reduceOnly reduce-only or not
> presetStopSurplusPriceStringSet TP price
> presetStopLossPriceStringSet SL price