Order Channel

arg Object Channels with successful subscription

> channel String Channel name: orders

> instType String Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

> instId String Product ID

data List < Object > Subscription data

> orderId String Order ID

> clientOId String Customized order ID

> price String Order price

> size String Original order amount in coin

> posMode String Hold Mode

> enterPointSource String Order source

WEB: Orders created on the website

API: Orders created on API

SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic

ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app

IOS: Orders created on the iOS app

> tradeSide String Trade Side trading direction

> notionalUsd String Estimated USD value of orders

> orderType String Order type

limit: limit order

market

> force String Order validity period

> side String Order direction,

> posSide String Position direction

> marginMode String Trading model margin model

> marginCoin String Margin coin

> fillPrice String Latest filled price

> tradeId String Latest transaction ID

> baseVolume String Number of latest filled orders

> fillTime String Latest transaction time. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

> fillFee String Transaction fee of the latest transaction, negative value

> fillFeeCoin String Currency of transaction fee of the latest transaction

> tradeScope String The liquidity direction of the latest transaction T: taker M maker

> accBaseVolume String Total filled quantity

> fillNotionalUsd String USD value of filled orders

> priceAvg String Average filled price. If the filled orders are 0, the field is 0; if the order is not filled, the field is also 0.

> status String Order status

> leverage String Leverage

> feeDetail List < Object > Transaction fee of the order

> > feeCoin String The currency of the transaction fee. The margin is charged.

> > fee String Order transaction fee, the transaction fee charged by the platform from the user.

> pnl String Profit

> uTime String Order update time, Milliseconds format of updated data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

> cTime String Order creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085

> reduceOnly String Is reduceOnly reduce-only or not

> presetStopSurplusPrice String Set TP price