Order Channel
Description
Subscribe the order channel
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders",
"instId": "default"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name:
orders
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|No
|Trading pair
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders",
"instId": "default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> channel
|String
|Channel name:
orders
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|code
|String
|Error code
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders",
"instId": "default"
},
"data": [
{
"accBaseVolume": "0.01",
"cTime": "1695718781129",
"clientOId": "1",
"feeDetail": [
{
"feeCoin": "USDT",
"fee": "-0.162003"
}
],
"fillFee": "-0.162003",
"fillFeeCoin": "USDT",
"fillNotionalUsd": "270.005",
"fillPrice": "27000.5",
"baseVolume": "0.01",
"fillTime": "1695718781146",
"force": "gtc",
"instId": "BTCUSDT",
"leverage": "20",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"marginMode": "crossed",
"notionalUsd": "270",
"orderId": "1",
"orderType": "market",
"pnl": "0",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"posSide": "long",
"price": "0",
"priceAvg": "27000.5",
"reduceOnly": "no",
"side": "buy",
"size": "0.01",
"enterPointSource": "WEB",
"status": "filled",
"tradeScope": "T",
"tradeId": "1111111111",
"tradeSide": "open",
"uTime": "1695718781146"
}
],
"ts": 1695718781206
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> channel
|String
|Channel name:
orders
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|> orderId
|String
|Order ID
|> clientOId
|String
|Customized order ID
|> price
|String
|Order price
|> size
|String
|Original order amount in coin
|> posMode
|String
|Hold Mode
|> enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|> tradeSide
|String
|Trade Side trading direction
|> notionalUsd
|String
|Estimated USD value of orders
|> orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit order
market
|> force
|String
|Order validity period
|> side
|String
|Order direction,
|> posSide
|String
|Position direction
|> marginMode
|String
|Trading model margin model
|> marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|> fillPrice
|String
|Latest filled price
|> tradeId
|String
|Latest transaction ID
|> baseVolume
|String
|Number of latest filled orders
|> fillTime
|String
|Latest transaction time. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|> fillFee
|String
|Transaction fee of the latest transaction, negative value
|> fillFeeCoin
|String
|Currency of transaction fee of the latest transaction
|> tradeScope
|String
|The liquidity direction of the latest transaction T: taker M maker
|> accBaseVolume
|String
|Total filled quantity
|> fillNotionalUsd
|String
|USD value of filled orders
|> priceAvg
|String
|Average filled price. If the filled orders are 0, the field is 0; if the order is not filled, the field is also 0.
|> status
|String
|Order status
|> leverage
|String
|Leverage
|> feeDetail
|List<Object>
|Transaction fee of the order
|>> feeCoin
|String
|The currency of the transaction fee. The margin is charged.
|>> fee
|String
|Order transaction fee, the transaction fee charged by the platform from the user.
|> pnl
|String
|Profit
|> uTime
|String
|Order update time, Milliseconds format of updated data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|> cTime
|String
|Order creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
|> reduceOnly
|String
|Is reduceOnly reduce-only or not
|> presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|Set TP price
|> presetStopLossPrice
|String
|Set SL price