History Position Channel
Description
Subscribe the position channel
Request Example
{
"args":[
{
"channel":"positions-history",
"instId":"default",
"instType":"USDT-FUTURES"
}
],
"op":"subscribe"
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name:
positions-history
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
Response Example
{
"event":"subscribe",
"arg":{
"instType":"USDT-FUTURES",
"channel":"positions-history",
"instId":"default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> channel
|String
|Channel name:
positions-history
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|code
|String
|Error code
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action":"snapshot",
"arg":{
"instType":"USDT-FUTURES",
"channel":"positions-history",
"instId":"default"
},
"data":[
{
"posId":"1",
"instId":"BTCUSDT",
"marginCoin":"USDT",
"marginMode":"crossed",
"holdSide":"short",
"posMode":"one_way_mode",
"openPriceAvg":"20000.0",
"closePriceAvg":"26221.0",
"openSize":"0.010",
"closeSize":"0.010",
"achievedProfits":"-62.21000000",
"settleFee":"-0.02277989",
"openFee":"-0.12000000",
"closeFee":"-0.15732600",
"cTime":"1696907951177",
"uTime":"1697090609976"
}
],
"ts":1697099840122
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|action
|String
|'snapshot'
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> channel
|String
|Channel name:
positions-history
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|> posId
|String
|Position ID
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|> marginCoin
|String
|Currency of occupied margin
|> marginMode
|String
|Margin mode
|> holdSide
|String
|Position direction
|> posMode
|String
|Position mode
|> openPriceAvg
|String
|Average entry price
|> closePriceAvg
|String
|Average close price
|> openSize
|String
|Open size
|> closeSize
|String
|Close size
|> achievedProfits
|String
|Realized PnL
|> settleFee
|String
|Settle fee
|> openFee
|String
|Total open fee
|> closeFee
|String
|Total close fee
|> cTime
|String
|Position creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
|> uTime
|String
|Lastest position update time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085