History Position Channel

Description

Subscribe the position channel

Request Example
{
    "args":[
        {
            "channel":"positions-history",
            "instId":"default",
            "instType":"USDT-FUTURES"
        }
    ],
    "op":"subscribe"
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYessubscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> channelStringYesChannel name: positions-history
> instTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringYesProduct ID
Response Example
{
    "event":"subscribe",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel":"positions-history",
        "instId":"default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringEvent
argObjectSubscribed channels
> channelStringChannel name: positions-history
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
codeStringError code
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action":"snapshot",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel":"positions-history",
        "instId":"default"
    },
    "data":[
        {
            "posId":"1",
            "instId":"BTCUSDT",
            "marginCoin":"USDT",
            "marginMode":"crossed",
            "holdSide":"short",
            "posMode":"one_way_mode",
            "openPriceAvg":"20000.0",
            "closePriceAvg":"26221.0",
            "openSize":"0.010",
            "closeSize":"0.010",
            "achievedProfits":"-62.21000000",
            "settleFee":"-0.02277989",
            "openFee":"-0.12000000",
            "closeFee":"-0.15732600",
            "cTime":"1696907951177",
            "uTime":"1697090609976"
        }
    ],
    "ts":1697099840122
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
actionString'snapshot'
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> channelStringChannel name: positions-history
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
dataList<Object>Subscription data
> posIdStringPosition ID
> instIdStringProduct ID
> marginCoinStringCurrency of occupied margin
> marginModeStringMargin mode
> holdSideStringPosition direction
> posModeStringPosition mode
> openPriceAvgStringAverage entry price
> closePriceAvgStringAverage close price
> openSizeStringOpen size
> closeSizeStringClose size
> achievedProfitsStringRealized PnL
> settleFeeStringSettle fee
> openFeeStringTotal open fee
> closeFeeStringTotal close fee
> cTimeStringPosition creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
> uTimeStringLastest position update time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085