Account channel

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "account",
            "coin": "default"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct type
> channelStringYesChannel name
> coinStringYesCoin
Response Example
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "account",
        "coin": "default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringYes
Operation
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> coinStringYes
Coin
codeStringError code
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "account",
        "coin": "default"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "marginCoin": "USDT",
            "frozen": "0.00000000",
            "available": "11490.16841069",
            "maxOpenPosAvailable": "10940.45841069",
            "maxTransferOut": "10940.45841069",
            "equity": "11489.96841069",
            "usdtEquity": "11489.968410691679"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695717225146
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectChannels to request subscription
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> coinStringCoin
dataList<Object>Subscription data
>marginCoinStringMargin coin
>availableStringCurrently available assets
>maxOpenPosAvailableStringMaximum available balance to open positions
>maxTransferOutStringMaximum transferable amount
>equityStringAccount assets
>usdtEquityStringAccount equity in USD