Account channel
Description
Subscribe account channel
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "account",
"coin": "default"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name
|> coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "account",
"coin": "default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Yes
Operation
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> coin
|String
|Yes
Coin
|code
|String
|Error code
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "account",
"coin": "default"
},
"data": [
{
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"frozen": "0.00000000",
"available": "11490.16841069",
"maxOpenPosAvailable": "10940.45841069",
"maxTransferOut": "10940.45841069",
"equity": "11489.96841069",
"usdtEquity": "11489.968410691679"
}
],
"ts": 1695717225146
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> coin
|String
|Coin
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|>marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|>available
|String
|Currently available assets
|>maxOpenPosAvailable
|String
|Maximum available balance to open positions
|>maxTransferOut
|String
|Maximum transferable amount
|>equity
|String
|Account assets
|>usdtEquity
|String
|Account equity in USD