Trigger Order Channel
Description
Subscribe trigger order channel
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders-algo",
"instId": "default"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name: orders-algo
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|No
|Trading pair
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders-algo",
"instId": "default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> channel
|String
|Channel name: orders-algo
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|code
|String
|Error code
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "orders-algo",
"instId": "default"
},
"data": [
{
"instId": "BTCUSDT",
"orderId": "1",
"clientOid": "1",
"triggerPrice": "27000.000000000",
"triggerType": "fill_price",
"triggerTime": "1695719197612",
"planType": "pl",
"price": "27000.000000000",
"size": "0.020000000",
"actualSize": "0.000000000",
"orderType": "market",
"side": "buy",
"tradeSide": "open",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"status": "live",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"enterPointSource": "web",
"stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
"stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price",
"cTime": "1695719197612",
"uTime": "1695719197612"
}
],
"ts": 1695719197733
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|action
|String
|Push action
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> channel
|String
|Channel name: orders-algo
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|> orderId
|String
|Bot order ID
|> clientOid
|String
|Customized bot order ID
|> triggerPrice
|String
|Trigger price
|> triggerType
|String
|Trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
|> triggerTime
|String
|Trigger time, ms
|> planType
|String
|Websocket planType, ws Trigger order type
Default value pl
|> price
|String
|Order price
|> size
|String
|Original order amount in coin
|> actualSize
|String
|Actual number of orders in coin
|> orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit order
market
|> side
|String
|Order direction,
|> tradeSide
|String
|Trade Side trading direction
|> posSide
|String
|Position direction;
|> marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|> status
|String
|Order status
|> posMode
|String
|Position mode
|> enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|> stopSurplusPrice
|String
|Preset/Partial/Position position take-profit execution price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit execution price.
2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit execution price.
3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit execution price.
|> stopSurplusTriggerPrice
|String
|Preset/Partial/Position take-profit trigger price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit trigger price.
2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit trigger price.
3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit trigger price.
It is empty when there is nothing.
|> stopSurplusTriggerType
|String
|Preset/Partial/Position take-profit trigger type;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit trigger type.
2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit trigger type.
3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit trigger type.
It is empty when there is nothing.
|> stopLossPrice
|String
|Preset/Partial/Position stop-loss execution price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss execution price.
2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss execution price.
3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss execution price.
It is empty when there is nothing.
|> stopLossTriggerPrice
|String
|Preset/Partial/Position stop-loss trigger price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss trigger price.
2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss trigger price.
3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss trigger price.
|> stopLossTriggerType
|String
|Preset/Partial/Position stop-loss trigger type;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss trigger type.
2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss trigger type.
3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss trigger type.
It is empty when there is nothing.
|> uTime
|String
|Order update time, Milliseconds format of updated data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085