Trigger Order Channel

action String Push action

arg Object Channels with successful subscription

> channel String Channel name: orders-algo

> instType String Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

> instId String Product ID

data List < Object > Subscription data

> instId String Product ID

> orderId String Bot order ID

> clientOid String Customized bot order ID

> triggerPrice String Trigger price

> triggerType String Trigger type

fill_price: filled price

mark_price: mark price

> triggerTime String Trigger time, ms

> planType String Websocket planType, ws Trigger order type

Default value pl

> price String Order price

> size String Original order amount in coin

> actualSize String Actual number of orders in coin

> orderType String Order type

limit: limit order

market

> side String Order direction,

> tradeSide String Trade Side trading direction

> posSide String Position direction;

> marginCoin String Margin coin

> status String Order status

> posMode String Position mode

> enterPointSource String Order source

WEB: Orders created on the website

API: Orders created on API

SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic

ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app

IOS: Orders created on the iOS app

> stopSurplusPrice String Preset/Partial/Position position take-profit execution price;

1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit execution price.

2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit execution price.

3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit execution price.

> stopSurplusTriggerPrice String Preset/Partial/Position take-profit trigger price;

1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit trigger price.

2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit trigger price.

3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit trigger price.

It is empty when there is nothing.

> stopSurplusTriggerType String Preset/Partial/Position take-profit trigger type;

1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit trigger type.

2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit trigger type.

3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit trigger type.

It is empty when there is nothing.

> stopLossPrice String Preset/Partial/Position stop-loss execution price;

1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss execution price.

2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss execution price.

3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss execution price.

It is empty when there is nothing.

> stopLossTriggerPrice String Preset/Partial/Position stop-loss trigger price;

1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss trigger price.

2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss trigger price.

3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss trigger price.

> stopLossTriggerType String Preset/Partial/Position stop-loss trigger type;

1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss trigger type.

2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss trigger type.

3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss trigger type.

It is empty when there is nothing.