Trigger Order Channel

Description

Subscribe trigger order channel

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "orders-algo",
            "instId": "default"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> channelStringYesChannel name: orders-algo
> instTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringNoTrading pair
Response Example
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "orders-algo",
        "instId": "default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringEvent
argObjectSubscribed channels
> channelStringChannel name: orders-algo
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
codeStringError code
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "orders-algo",
        "instId": "default"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "instId": "BTCUSDT",
            "orderId": "1",
            "clientOid": "1",
            "triggerPrice": "27000.000000000",
            "triggerType": "fill_price",
            "triggerTime": "1695719197612",
            "planType": "pl",
            "price": "27000.000000000",
            "size": "0.020000000",
            "actualSize": "0.000000000",
            "orderType": "market",
            "side": "buy",
            "tradeSide": "open",
            "posSide": "long",
            "marginCoin": "USDT",
            "status": "live",
            "posMode": "hedge_mode",
            "enterPointSource": "web",
            "stopSurplusTriggerType": "fill_price",
            "stopLossTriggerType": "fill_price",
            "cTime": "1695719197612",
            "uTime": "1695719197612"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695719197733
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
actionStringPush action
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> channelStringChannel name: orders-algo
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> instIdStringProduct ID
dataList<Object>Subscription data
> instIdStringProduct ID
> orderIdStringBot order ID
> clientOidStringCustomized bot order ID
> triggerPriceStringTrigger price
> triggerTypeStringTrigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
> triggerTimeStringTrigger time, ms
> planTypeStringWebsocket planType, ws Trigger order type
Default value pl
> priceStringOrder price
> sizeStringOriginal order amount in coin
> actualSizeStringActual number of orders in coin
> orderTypeStringOrder type
limit: limit order
market
> sideStringOrder direction,
> tradeSideStringTrade Side trading direction
> posSideStringPosition direction;
> marginCoinStringMargin coin
> statusStringOrder status
> posModeStringPosition mode
> enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
> stopSurplusPriceStringPreset/Partial/Position position take-profit execution price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit execution price.
2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit execution price.
3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit execution price.
> stopSurplusTriggerPriceStringPreset/Partial/Position take-profit trigger price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit trigger price.
2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit trigger price.
3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit trigger price.
It is empty when there is nothing.
> stopSurplusTriggerTypeStringPreset/Partial/Position take-profit trigger type;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset take-profit trigger type.
2. When planType is tp, it represents the partial take-profit trigger type.
3. When planType is ptp, it represents the position take-profit trigger type.
It is empty when there is nothing.
> stopLossPriceStringPreset/Partial/Position stop-loss execution price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss execution price.
2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss execution price.
3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss execution price.
It is empty when there is nothing.
> stopLossTriggerPriceStringPreset/Partial/Position stop-loss trigger price;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss trigger price.
2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss trigger price.
3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss trigger price.
> stopLossTriggerTypeStringPreset/Partial/Position stop-loss trigger type;
1. When planType is pl, it represents the preset stop-loss trigger type.
2. When planType is sl, it represents the partial stop-loss trigger type.
3. When planType is psl, it represents the position stop-loss trigger type.
It is empty when there is nothing.
> uTimeStringOrder update time, Milliseconds format of updated data timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085