Subaccount Withdrawal
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
ND broker initiate on chain withdraw or inner withdraw.
Only applicable for ND broker main-account
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d ' {"subUid":"11111","dest":"on_chain","coin": "ETH","address": "0x1eae2eb9f62dxxxxxxxxxx86a50caec9e","amount": "0.1","remark": "sub to sub"}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Yes
|Sub account UID
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin, e.g. BTC
|dest
|String
|Yes
|Withdraw type.
on_chain: on chain withdraw
internal_transfer: internal withdraw
|chain
|String
|No
|Chain name, default will use the main-chain of the 'coin'
|toType
|String
|No
|Internal withdrawal type, 'email'/'mobile'/'uid' default 'uid'
|address
|String
|Yes
|Chain address when transferType=='on_chain'
Else input 'email'/'mobile'/'uid' as required per 'innerToType'
|areaCode
|String
|No
|Mandatory when innerToType=='mobile'
|amount
|String
|Yes
|Withdraw amount
|tag
|String
|No
|Tag value for on chain withdraw, i.e. 'memo' of 'EOS', 'comment' of 'TON'
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client Order ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695785738672,
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client Order ID