Subaccount Withdrawal

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

ND broker initiate on chain withdraw or inner withdraw.

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d ' {"subUid":"11111","dest":"on_chain","coin": "ETH","address": "0x1eae2eb9f62dxxxxxxxxxx86a50caec9e","amount": "0.1","remark": "sub to sub"}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subUidStringYesSub account UID
coinStringYesCoin, e.g. BTC
destStringYesWithdraw type.
on_chain: on chain withdraw
internal_transfer: internal withdraw
chainStringNoChain name, default will use the main-chain of the 'coin'
toTypeStringNoInternal withdrawal type, 'email'/'mobile'/'uid' default 'uid'
addressStringYesChain address when transferType=='on_chain'
Else input 'email'/'mobile'/'uid' as required per 'innerToType'
areaCodeStringNoMandatory when innerToType=='mobile'
amountStringYesWithdraw amount
tagStringNoTag value for on chain withdraw, i.e. 'memo' of 'EOS', 'comment' of 'TON'
clientOidStringNoClient Order ID
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695785738672,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringClient Order ID