Subaccount Withdrawal

subUid String Yes Sub account UID

coin String Yes Coin, e.g. BTC

dest String Yes Withdraw type.

on_chain: on chain withdraw

internal_transfer: internal withdraw

chain String No Chain name, default will use the main-chain of the 'coin'

toType String No Internal withdrawal type, 'email'/'mobile'/'uid' default 'uid'

address String Yes Chain address when transferType=='on_chain'

Else input 'email'/'mobile'/'uid' as required per 'innerToType'

areaCode String No Mandatory when innerToType=='mobile'

amount String Yes Withdraw amount

tag String No Tag value for on chain withdraw, i.e. 'memo' of 'EOS', 'comment' of 'TON'