子账户提币

限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

独立经纪商母账户从子账户链上提币或内部提币，仅适用主账户调用

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d ' {"subUid":"111111","dest":"on_chain","coin": "ETH","address": "0x1eae2eb9f62dxxxxxxxxxx86a50caec9e","amount": "0.1","remark": "sub to sub"}

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
subUidString子账户Uid
coinString币种，如BTC，详见币种列表
destString提币方式on_chain 链上提币internal_transfer 内部转账
chainString链类型 如果不填该参数，则默认为币种的主链
toTypeString内部提币收款地址类型email 邮箱mobile 手机号uid UID默认值为uid
addressString当选择链上提币时，填链上地址；当选择内部转账时，填对应类型的地址。
areaCodeString当收款地址类型值为mobile时，该字段必填
amountString提币数量
tagStringEOS的memo，TON的comment都使用该字段填入
clientOidString客户端自定义Id 唯一
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695785738672,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString订单ID
clientOidString客户自定义订单ID