子账户提币
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
独立经纪商母账户从子账户链上提币或内部提币，仅适用主账户调用
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-withdrawal" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d ' {"subUid":"111111","dest":"on_chain","coin": "ETH","address": "0x1eae2eb9f62dxxxxxxxxxx86a50caec9e","amount": "0.1","remark": "sub to sub"}
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|subUid
|String
|是
|子账户Uid
|coin
|String
|是
|币种，如BTC，详见币种列表
|dest
|String
|是
|提币方式on_chain 链上提币internal_transfer 内部转账
|chain
|String
|否
|链类型 如果不填该参数，则默认为币种的主链
|toType
|String
|否
|内部提币收款地址类型email 邮箱mobile 手机号uid UID默认值为uid
|address
|String
|是
|当选择链上提币时，填链上地址；当选择内部转账时，填对应类型的地址。
|areaCode
|String
|否
|当收款地址类型值为mobile时，该字段必填
|amount
|String
|是
|提币数量
|tag
|String
|否
|EOS的memo，TON的comment都使用该字段填入
|clientOid
|String
|否
|客户端自定义Id 唯一
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695785738672,
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|clientOid
|String
|客户自定义订单ID