Create Subaccount Deposit Address

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

Create deposit address for the specified subaccount

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-address
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-address" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"subUid":"111111","coin":"ETH"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subUidStringYesSub account UID
coinStringYesCoin, like: BTC
chainStringNoChain name, default will use the main-chain of the 'coin'
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695785563368,
    "data": {
        "subUid": "*************",
        "coin": "ETH",
        "address": "0x1eae2xxxxxxx7360bc59d2axxxxxx0caec9e",
        "chain": "trc20",
        "tag": "address1",
        "url": "https://etherscan.io/tx/",
        "cTime": "1694966400000"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subUidStringSub account UID
addressStringDeposit address
chainStringChain name
coinStringCoin, like USDT
tagStringTag value, i.e. 'memo' of 'EOS', 'comment' of 'TON'
urlStringBlock chain address
ctimeStringCreated Time, ms