Create Subaccount Deposit Address
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Only applicable for ND broker main-account
Create deposit address for the specified subaccount
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-address
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-address" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"subUid":"111111","coin":"ETH"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Yes
|Sub account UID
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin, like: BTC
|chain
|String
|No
|Chain name, default will use the main-chain of the 'coin'
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695785563368,
"data": {
"subUid": "*************",
"coin": "ETH",
"address": "0x1eae2xxxxxxx7360bc59d2axxxxxx0caec9e",
"chain": "trc20",
"tag": "address1",
"url": "https://etherscan.io/tx/",
"cTime": "1694966400000"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Sub account UID
|address
|String
|Deposit address
|chain
|String
|Chain name
|coin
|String
|Coin, like USDT
|tag
|String
|Tag value, i.e. 'memo' of 'EOS', 'comment' of 'TON'
|url
|String
|Block chain address
|ctime
|String
|Created Time, ms