Create Subaccount Deposit Address

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

Create deposit address for the specified subaccount

POST /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-address

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-address" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:zh-CN" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d '{"subUid":"111111","coin":"ETH"}'

Parameter Type Required Description subUid String Yes Sub account UID coin String Yes Coin, like: BTC chain String No Chain name, default will use the main-chain of the 'coin'