Get Subaccount Email

Frequency limit：10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Get subaccount email

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-email
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-email?subUid=111111" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subUidStringYesSubaccount user id
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695784982805,
    "data": {
        "subUid": "********",
        "subaccountName": "[email protected]",
        "subaccountEmail": "[email protected]",
        "cTime": "1692008679000",
        "uTime": "1695784930000"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subUidStringSubaccount user id
subaccountNameStringUsername in email format generated by subaccountName as the prefix
subaccountEmailStringSubaccount email
ctimeStringCreation time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
utimeStringUpdate time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868