Get Subaccount Email
Frequency limit：10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get subaccount email
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-email
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-email?subUid=111111" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Yes
|Subaccount user id
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695784982805,
"data": {
"subUid": "********",
"subaccountName": "[email protected]",
"subaccountEmail": "[email protected]",
"cTime": "1692008679000",
"uTime": "1695784930000"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Subaccount user id
|subaccountName
|String
|Username in email format generated by subaccountName as the prefix
|subaccountEmail
|String
|Subaccount email
|ctime
|String
|Creation time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|utime
|String
|Update time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868