Get Broker Info

Frequency limit：10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Get account information of ND Brokers

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/broker/account/info
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/info" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695783465795,
    "data": {
        "subAccountSize": "9",
        "maxSubAccountSize": "10",
        "uTime": "1691635508000"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subAccountSizeStringNumber of sub-accounts created by the broker
maxSubAccountSizeStringMaximum number of sub-accounts that could be created
utimeStringUpdate time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868