Get Broker Info
Frequency limit：10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get account information of ND Brokers
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/broker/account/info
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/info" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695783465795,
"data": {
"subAccountSize": "9",
"maxSubAccountSize": "10",
"uTime": "1691635508000"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subAccountSize
|String
|Number of sub-accounts created by the broker
|maxSubAccountSize
|String
|Maximum number of sub-accounts that could be created
|utime
|String
|Update time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868