Sub Deposit Auto Transfer

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

After call, the fund recharge to the given subaccount will automatically transfer to the specified 'toAccountType'

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/broker/account/set-subaccount-autotransfer
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/set-subaccount-autotransfer" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"subUid": "111111","coin": "USDT","toAccountType":"usdt-futures"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subUidStringYesSub account UID
coinStringYesCoin
toAccountTypeStringYesTo account type：
spot default
usdt-futures USDT professional futures（corresponding to mix_usdt）
coin-futures Mixed futures（corresponding to mix_usd）
usdc-futures USDC professional futures（corresponding to mix_usdc）
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695786112492,
    "data": "success"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataString'success' or 'fail'