Sub Deposit Auto Transfer
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Only applicable for ND broker main-account
After call, the fund recharge to the given subaccount will automatically transfer to the specified 'toAccountType'
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/broker/account/set-subaccount-autotransfer
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/set-subaccount-autotransfer" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"subUid": "111111","coin": "USDT","toAccountType":"usdt-futures"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Yes
|Sub account UID
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin
|toAccountType
|String
|Yes
|To account type：
spot default
usdt-futures USDT professional futures（corresponding to mix_usdt）
coin-futures Mixed futures（corresponding to mix_usd）
usdc-futures USDC professional futures（corresponding to mix_usdc）
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695786112492,
"data": "success"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|data
|String
|'success' or 'fail'