Sub Deposit Auto Transfer

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

After call, the fund recharge to the given subaccount will automatically transfer to the specified 'toAccountType'

POST /api/v2/broker/account/set-subaccount-autotransfer

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/set-subaccount-autotransfer" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:zh-CN" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d '{"subUid": "111111","coin": "USDT","toAccountType":"usdt-futures"}'

Parameter Type Required Description subUid String Yes Sub account UID coin String Yes Coin toAccountType String Yes To account type：

spot default

usdt-futures USDT professional futures（corresponding to mix_usdt）

coin-futures Mixed futures（corresponding to mix_usd）

usdc-futures USDC professional futures（corresponding to mix_usdc）