Get Subaccount List
Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)
Description
Get subaccount list
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-list
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-list" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of results returned. Default:10 Max:100
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the subUid of the corresponding interface.
|status
|String
|No
|Subaccount Status
normal
freeze
del
|startTime
|String
|No
|The start time of subaccount list. i.e., getting the subaccounts after that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time of subaccount list. i.e., getting the subaccounts before that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695784474208,
"data": {
"hasNextPage": false,
"idLessThan": 404,
"subList": [
{
"subUid": "111111",
"subaccountName": "**********",
"status": "normal",
"permList": [
"read",
"spot_trade",
"contract_trade",
"transfer",
"withdraw",
"deposit"
],
"label": "old remark",
"language":"en_US",
"cTime": "1695784057280",
"uTime": "1695784057280"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subList
|List<Object>
|Subaccount List
|subUid
|String
|Subaccount user id
|subaccountName
|String
|Username in email format generated by subaccountName as the prefix
|status
|String
|Subaccount Status
normal
freeze
del
|permList
|List<String>
|Permissions
withdraw
transfer
spot_trade
contract_trade
read
deposit
|label
|String
|Label
|ctime
|String
|Creation time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|utime
|String
|Update time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|language
|String
|Subaccount language
en_US
zh_CN
ja_JP
vi_VN
zh_TW
ru_RU
es_ES
tr_TR
fr_FR
de_DE
pt_PT
th_TH