Get Subaccount List

Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)

Description

Get subaccount list

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-list
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-list" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
limitStringNoNumber of results returned. Default:10 Max:100
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the subUid of the corresponding interface.
statusStringNoSubaccount Status
normal
freeze
del
startTimeStringNoThe start time of subaccount list. i.e., getting the subaccounts after that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringNoThe end time of subaccount list. i.e., getting the subaccounts before that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695784474208,
    "data": {
        "hasNextPage": false,
        "idLessThan": 404,
        "subList": [
            {
                "subUid": "111111",
                "subaccountName": "**********",
                "status": "normal",
                "permList": [
                    "read",
                    "spot_trade",
                    "contract_trade",
                    "transfer",
                    "withdraw",
                    "deposit"
                ],
                "label": "old remark",
                "language":"en_US",
                "cTime": "1695784057280",
                "uTime": "1695784057280"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subListList<Object>Subaccount List
subUidStringSubaccount user id
subaccountNameStringUsername in email format generated by subaccountName as the prefix
statusStringSubaccount Status
normal
freeze
del
permListList<String>Permissions
withdraw
transfer
spot_trade
contract_trade
read
deposit
labelStringLabel
ctimeStringCreation time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
utimeStringUpdate time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
languageStringSubaccount language
en_US
zh_CN
ja_JP
vi_VN
zh_TW
ru_RU
es_ES
tr_TR
fr_FR
de_DE
pt_PT
th_TH