Get Subaccount Spot Assets
Frequency limit：10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get subaccount spot assets
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-spot-assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-spot-assets?subUid=111111" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
HTTP Request
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Yes
|Subaccount user id
|coin
|String
|No
|Token name, e.g. USDT
|assetType
|String
|No
|Asset type
hold_only: Position coin
all: All coins
This field is used used for querying the positions of multiple coins. The default value is "hold_only"
When only assetType is entered without coin, results of all eligible coins are returned. When both coin and assetType are entered, coin has higher priority.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695785115457,
"data": {
"assetsList": [
{
"coin": "BTC",
"available": "100.00000000",
"frozen": "0.00000000",
"locked": "0.00000000",
"uTime": "1692105973000"
},
{
"coin": "USDT",
"available": "100.00000000",
"frozen": "0.00000000",
"locked": "0.00000000",
"uTime": "1692105971000"
},
{
"coin": "ETH",
"available": "100000.00000000",
"frozen": "0.00000000",
"locked": "0.00000000",
"uTime": "1695024539000"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|assetsList
|List<Object>
|Spot asset list
|coin
|String
|Token name
|available
|String
|Available assets
|frozen
|String
|Amount of frozen assets
Usually frozen when the order is placed
|locked
|String
|Amount of locked assets
Locked assests required to become a fiat merchants, etc.
|uTime
|String
|Update time