Get Subaccount Spot Assets

Frequency limit：10 times/1s (User ID)

Get subaccount spot assets

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-spot-assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/subaccount-spot-assets?subUid=111111" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subUidStringYesSubaccount user id
coinStringNoToken name, e.g. USDT
assetTypeStringNoAsset type
hold_only: Position coin
all: All coins
This field is used used for querying the positions of multiple coins. The default value is "hold_only"
When only assetType is entered without coin, results of all eligible coins are returned. When both coin and assetType are entered, coin has higher priority.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695785115457,
    "data": {
        "assetsList": [
            {
                "coin": "BTC",
                "available": "100.00000000",
                "frozen": "0.00000000",
                "locked": "0.00000000",
                "uTime": "1692105973000"
            },
            {
                "coin": "USDT",
                "available": "100.00000000",
                "frozen": "0.00000000",
                "locked": "0.00000000",
                "uTime": "1692105971000"
            },
            {
                "coin": "ETH",
                "available": "100000.00000000",
                "frozen": "0.00000000",
                "locked": "0.00000000",
                "uTime": "1695024539000"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
assetsListList<Object>Spot asset list
coinStringToken name
availableStringAvailable assets
frozenStringAmount of frozen assets
Usually frozen when the order is placed
lockedStringAmount of locked assets
Locked assests required to become a fiat merchants, etc.
uTimeStringUpdate time