Create Subaccount
Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)
Description
Create subaccounts
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/broker/account/create-subaccount
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/create-subaccount" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"subaccountName": "subaccountName1","label": "remark"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subaccountName
|String
|Yes
|Subaccount name, i.e. email address
|label
|String
|No
|Remark, length < 20
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695784054984,
"data": {
"subUid": "********",
"subaccountName": "***********",
"status": "normal",
"permList": [
"read",
"spot_trade",
"contract_trade",
"transfer",
"withdraw",
"deposit"
],
"label": "old remark",
"cTime": "1695784057280"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Subaccount user id
|subaccountName
|String
|Subaccount name
|status
|String
|Subaccount Status
normal
freeze
del
|permList
|List<Sting>
|Permissions, separated by comma.
withdraw
transfer
spot_trade
contract_trade
read
deposit
|label
|String
|Label, less than 50 characters
|ctime
|String
|Creation time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868