Create Subaccount

Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)

Description

Create subaccounts

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/broker/account/create-subaccount
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/account/create-subaccount" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"subaccountName": "subaccountName1","label": "remark"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subaccountNameStringYesSubaccount name, i.e. email address
labelStringNoRemark, length < 20
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695784054984,
    "data": {
        "subUid": "********",
        "subaccountName": "***********",
        "status": "normal",
        "permList": [
            "read",
            "spot_trade",
            "contract_trade",
            "transfer",
            "withdraw",
            "deposit"
        ],
        "label": "old remark",
        "cTime": "1695784057280"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subUidStringSubaccount user id
subaccountNameStringSubaccount name
statusStringSubaccount Status
normal
freeze
del
permListList<Sting>Permissions, separated by comma.
withdraw
transfer
spot_trade
contract_trade
read
deposit
labelStringLabel, less than 50 characters
ctimeStringCreation time
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868