Savings Records

coin String No Subscribe coin

periodType String Yes Period type

flexible flexible current

fixed fixed term

orderType String No Record type

subscribe subscription

redeem redemption

pay_interest interest payment

deduction penalty interest (only supports regular periods)

startTime String No Start timestamp

(Copy trade creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

(Copy trade creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )

limit String No Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.