Savings Records
Description
Get savings records
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Subscribe coin
|periodType
|String
|Yes
|Period type
flexible flexible current
fixed fixed term
|orderType
|String
|No
|Record type
subscribe subscription
redeem redemption
pay_interest interest payment
deduction penalty interest (only supports regular periods)
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696749517654,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"orderId": "123123123123",
"coinName": "BGB",
"settleCoinName": "BGB",
"productType": "flexible",
"period": "",
"productLevel": "normal",
"amount": "200.000000",
"ts": "1695797014392",
"orderType": "redeem"
}
],
"endId": "456456456456"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|resultList
|List<Object>
|Data list
|> orderId
|String
|Record id
|> coinName
|String
|Product Subscribe coin
|> settleCoinName
|String
|Settled coin
|> period
|String
|Duration
flexible This value is not returned
|> productLevel
|String
|Product level
beginner beginner product
normal normal product
VIP VIP product
|> amount
|String
|Subscribe amount
|> ts
|String
|Subscribe time timestamp
|> orderType
|String
|Record type
subscribe subscription
redeem redemption
pay_interest interest payment
deduction penalty interest (only supports regular periods)