Savings Records

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get savings records

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoSubscribe coin
periodTypeStringYesPeriod type
flexible flexible current
fixed fixed term
orderTypeStringNoRecord type
subscribe subscription
redeem redemption
pay_interest interest payment
deduction penalty interest (only supports regular periods)
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696749517654,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "orderId": "123123123123",
                "coinName": "BGB",
                "settleCoinName": "BGB",
                "productType": "flexible",
                "period": "",
                "productLevel": "normal",
                "amount": "200.000000",
                "ts": "1695797014392",
                "orderType": "redeem"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "456456456456"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListList<Object>Data list
> orderIdStringRecord id
> coinNameStringProduct Subscribe coin
> settleCoinNameStringSettled coin
> periodStringDuration
flexible This value is not returned
> productLevelStringProduct level
beginner beginner product
normal normal product
VIP VIP product
> amountStringSubscribe amount
> tsStringSubscribe time timestamp
> orderTypeStringRecord type
subscribe subscription
redeem redemption
pay_interest interest payment
deduction penalty interest (only supports regular periods)