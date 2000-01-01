Subscribe Savings
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Subscribe savings
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"periodType":"flexible","productId":"23123123","amount":"99999999"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
|periodType
|String
|Yes
|Period type
flexible flexible period
fixed fixed period
|amount
|String
|Yes
|Subscribe amount
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696751519392,
"data": {
"orderId": "123123123",
"status": "2000.000000"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Successful subscription order ID
|status
|String
|Order status