Savings Assets

Description

Get savings assets

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/assets?periodType=fixed&pageSize=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
periodTypeStringYesPeriod type
flexible demand deposit
fixed time deposit
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
(Savings creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
(Savings creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696748867881,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "productId": "123123123",
                "productCoin": "BGB",
                "interestCoin": "BGB",
                "periodType": "flexible",
                "period": "",
                "holdAmount": "100.000",
                "lastProfit": "0.01643800",
                "totalProfit": "1.25479000",
                "holdDays": "",
                "status": "in_holding",
                "allowRedemption": "",
                "productLevel": "normal",
                "apy": [
                    {
                        "rateLevel": "1",
                        "minApy": "0.000000",
                        "maxApy": "200.000000",
                        "currentApy": "6.00"
                    }
                ]
            }
        ],
        "endId": "456456456"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListList<Object>Savings assets list
> productIdStringProduct ID
> productCoinStringSavings subscription coin
> interestCoinStringInterest earning coin
>periodTypeStringPeriod type
flexible flexible current
fixed fixed term
>periodStringDuration
flexible This value is not returned
>holdAmountStringCurrent subscription size
>lastProfitStringProfit in the last day
>totalProfitStringProfit in total
>holdDaysStringDays of holding
>statusStringProduct Status
in_progress Subscription in progress
in_redemption Redemption in progress
>advanceRedeemStringWhether early redemption is allowed
Yes allowed
No not allowed
apyList<Object>Ladder interest rate info
> rateLevelStringRate level
> minApyStringMinimum APY
> maxApyStringMaximum APY
> currentApyStringCurrent tiered APY