Savings Assets
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get savings assets
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/assets?periodType=fixed&pageSize=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|periodType
|String
|Yes
|Period type
flexible demand deposit
fixed time deposit
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
(Savings creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
(Savings creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696748867881,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"productId": "123123123",
"productCoin": "BGB",
"interestCoin": "BGB",
"periodType": "flexible",
"period": "",
"holdAmount": "100.000",
"lastProfit": "0.01643800",
"totalProfit": "1.25479000",
"holdDays": "",
"status": "in_holding",
"allowRedemption": "",
"productLevel": "normal",
"apy": [
{
"rateLevel": "1",
"minApy": "0.000000",
"maxApy": "200.000000",
"currentApy": "6.00"
}
]
}
],
"endId": "456456456"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|resultList
|List<Object>
|Savings assets list
|> productId
|String
|Product ID
|> productCoin
|String
|Savings subscription coin
|> interestCoin
|String
|Interest earning coin
|>periodType
|String
|Period type
flexible flexible current
fixed fixed term
|>period
|String
|Duration
flexible This value is not returned
|>holdAmount
|String
|Current subscription size
|>lastProfit
|String
|Profit in the last day
|>totalProfit
|String
|Profit in total
|>holdDays
|String
|Days of holding
|>status
|String
|Product Status
in_progress Subscription in progress
in_redemption Redemption in progress
|>advanceRedeem
|String
|Whether early redemption is allowed
Yes allowed
No not allowed
|apy
|List<Object>
|Ladder interest rate info
|> rateLevel
|String
|Rate level
|> minApy
|String
|Minimum APY
|> maxApy
|String
|Maximum APY
|> currentApy
|String
|Current tiered APY