Savings Assets

periodType String Yes Period type

flexible demand deposit

fixed time deposit

startTime String No Start timestamp

(Savings creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

(Savings creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )

limit String No Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.