Savings Account

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get savings account info

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/account
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/account" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696748551073,
    "data": {
        "btcAmount": "0.35821314",
        "usdtAmount": "9481.55500000",
        "btc24hEarning": "0.00000009",
        "usdt24hEarning": "0.00263912",
        "btcTotalEarning": "0.00000761",
        "usdtTotalEarning": "0.20145653"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
btcAmountStringEstimated total asset value in BTC
usdtAmountStringEstimated total asset value in USDT
btc24hEarningString24-hour earning in BTC
usdt24hEarningString24-hour earning in USDT
btcTotalEarningStringCumulative earning in BTC
usdtTotalEarningStringCumulative earning in USDT