Savings Account
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get savings account info
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/account
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/account" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696748551073,
"data": {
"btcAmount": "0.35821314",
"usdtAmount": "9481.55500000",
"btc24hEarning": "0.00000009",
"usdt24hEarning": "0.00263912",
"btcTotalEarning": "0.00000761",
"usdtTotalEarning": "0.20145653"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|btcAmount
|String
|Estimated total asset value in BTC
|usdtAmount
|String
|Estimated total asset value in USDT
|btc24hEarning
|String
|24-hour earning in BTC
|usdt24hEarning
|String
|24-hour earning in USDT
|btcTotalEarning
|String
|Cumulative earning in BTC
|usdtTotalEarning
|String
|Cumulative earning in USDT