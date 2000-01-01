Skip to main content

Savings Subscription Detail

Description

Get subscription detail before subscribe savings.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info?productId=123123&periodType=flexible" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productIdStringYesProduct ID
periodTypeStringYesPeriod type
flexible flexible period
fixed fixed period
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696751519392,
    "data": {
        "singleMinAmount": "10.000000",
        "singleMaxAmount": "2000.000000",
        "remainingAmount": "4899.999990",
        "subscribePrecision": "6",
        "profitPrecision": "6",
        "subscribeTime": "1696751519451",
        "interestTime": "1696780800000",
        "settleTime": "1696867200000",
        "expireTime": "",
        "redeemTime": "",
        "settleMethod": "",
        "apyList": [
            {
                "rateLevel": "0",
                "minStepVal": "0.000000",
                "maxStepVal": "200.000000",
                "currentApy": "6.00"
            },
            {
                "rateLevel": "1",
                "minStepVal": "200.000000",
                "maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
                "currentApy": "50.00"
            }
        ],
        "redeemDelay": ""
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
singleMinAmountStringMinimum limit for a single transaction
singleMaxAmountStringMaximum limit for a single transaction
remainingAmountStringAmount held remaing
subscribePrecisionStringSubscription precision
profitPrecisionStringProfit precison
subscribeTimeStringSubscription time, Unix millisecond timestamp
interestTimeStringInterest generation time, Unix millisecond timestamp
settleTimeStringInterest settlement time, Unix millisecond timestamp
expireTimeStringExpiration time, Unix millisecond timestamp
redeemTimeStringRedemption time, Unix millisecond timestamp
apyListList<Object>Ladder interest rate info
> rateLevelStringRate level
> minStepValStringLadder minimum amount value
> maxStepValStringLadder maximum amount value
> currentApyStringCurrent tiered annual interest rate
redeemDelayStringThe number of days of delay in the redemption’s arrival. The return value is D+1, which means the redemption is delayed by one day, and so on.