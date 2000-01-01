Savings Subscription Detail
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get subscription detail before subscribe savings.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/subscribe-info?productId=123123&periodType=flexible" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
|periodType
|String
|Yes
|Period type
flexible flexible period
fixed fixed period
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696751519392,
"data": {
"singleMinAmount": "10.000000",
"singleMaxAmount": "2000.000000",
"remainingAmount": "4899.999990",
"subscribePrecision": "6",
"profitPrecision": "6",
"subscribeTime": "1696751519451",
"interestTime": "1696780800000",
"settleTime": "1696867200000",
"expireTime": "",
"redeemTime": "",
"settleMethod": "",
"apyList": [
{
"rateLevel": "0",
"minStepVal": "0.000000",
"maxStepVal": "200.000000",
"currentApy": "6.00"
},
{
"rateLevel": "1",
"minStepVal": "200.000000",
"maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
"currentApy": "50.00"
}
],
"redeemDelay": ""
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|singleMinAmount
|String
|Minimum limit for a single transaction
|singleMaxAmount
|String
|Maximum limit for a single transaction
|remainingAmount
|String
|Amount held remaing
|subscribePrecision
|String
|Subscription precision
|profitPrecision
|String
|Profit precison
|subscribeTime
|String
|Subscription time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|interestTime
|String
|Interest generation time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|settleTime
|String
|Interest settlement time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|expireTime
|String
|Expiration time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|redeemTime
|String
|Redemption time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|apyList
|List<Object>
|Ladder interest rate info
|> rateLevel
|String
|Rate level
|> minStepVal
|String
|Ladder minimum amount value
|> maxStepVal
|String
|Ladder maximum amount value
|> currentApy
|String
|Current tiered annual interest rate
|redeemDelay
|String
|The number of days of delay in the redemption’s arrival. The return value is D+1, which means the redemption is delayed by one day, and so on.