理财宝产品列表

限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/earn/savings/product
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
coinString币种
filterString筛选条件
available 可申购的
held 持有中
available_and_held 申购和持有中
all 查询全部 包含下架的
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696747382760,
    "data": [
        {
            "productId": "12313123",
            "coin": "BGB",
            "periodType": "flexible",
            "period": "",
            "apyType": "ladder",
            "advanceRedeem": "",
            "settleMethod": "",
            "apyList": [
                {
                    "rateLevel": "0",
                    "minStepVal": "0.000000",
                    "maxStepVal": "200.000000",
                    "currentApy": "6.00"
                },
                {
                    "rateLevel": "1",
                    "minStepVal": "200.000000",
                    "maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
                    "currentApy": "50.00"
                }
            ],
            "status": "in_progress",
            "productLevel": "normal"
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
productIdString产品Id
coinString产品申购币种
periodTypeString期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
periodString期限时长
flexible 不返回此值
apyTypeString利率类型
single 单一利率
ladder 阶梯收益
advanceRedeemString是否允许提前赎回
Yes 允许
No 不允许
settleMethodString结算方式
daily 日息日结
maturity 到期还本付息
apyListList<Object>阶梯利率信息
> rateLevelString费率级别
> minStepValString阶梯最小金额值
> maxStepValString阶梯最大金额值
> currentApyString当前阶梯年利率
statusString产品状态
not_started 预热中
in_progress 申购中
paused 已暂停
completed 已结束
sold_out 已售罄
productLevelString产品级别
beginner 新手产品
normal 普通产品
VIP 产品