理财宝产品列表
限速规则: 10次/1s (Uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/earn/savings/product
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/product?filter=available_and_held" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|是
|币种
|filter
|String
|否
|筛选条件
available 可申购的
held 持有中
available_and_held 申购和持有中
all 查询全部 包含下架的
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696747382760,
"data": [
{
"productId": "12313123",
"coin": "BGB",
"periodType": "flexible",
"period": "",
"apyType": "ladder",
"advanceRedeem": "",
"settleMethod": "",
"apyList": [
{
"rateLevel": "0",
"minStepVal": "0.000000",
"maxStepVal": "200.000000",
"currentApy": "6.00"
},
{
"rateLevel": "1",
"minStepVal": "200.000000",
"maxStepVal": "5000.000000",
"currentApy": "50.00"
}
],
"status": "in_progress",
"productLevel": "normal"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|productId
|String
|产品Id
|coin
|String
|产品申购币种
|periodType
|String
|期限类型
flexible 活期
fixed 定期
|period
|String
|期限时长
flexible 不返回此值
|apyType
|String
|利率类型
single 单一利率
ladder 阶梯收益
|advanceRedeem
|String
|是否允许提前赎回
Yes 允许
No 不允许
|settleMethod
|String
|结算方式
daily 日息日结
maturity 到期还本付息
|apyList
|List<Object>
|阶梯利率信息
|> rateLevel
|String
|费率级别
|> minStepVal
|String
|阶梯最小金额值
|> maxStepVal
|String
|阶梯最大金额值
|> currentApy
|String
|当前阶梯年利率
|status
|String
|产品状态
not_started 预热中
in_progress 申购中
paused 已暂停
completed 已结束
sold_out 已售罄
|productLevel
|String
|产品级别
beginner 新手产品
normal 普通产品
VIP 产品