Get Cross Repay History
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (IP)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/repay-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/repay-history?limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|repayId
|String
|No
|Repayment ID
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last repayId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695636829522,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"repayId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"repayAmount": "12.1",
"repayType": "manual_repay",
"repayInterest": "0.0001",
"repayPrincipal": "0.1",
"cTime": "1695629859821",
"uTime": "1695629890839"
}
],
"maxId": "1",
"minId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|repayId
|String
|Repayment ID
|coin
|String
|Repayment coin
|repayPrincipal
|String
|Repayment principal
|repayAmount
|String
|Total repayment
|repayInterest
|String
|Repayment interest
|repayType
|String
|Repayment type
auto_repay automatic repayment
manual_repay manual repayment
liq_repay liquidate and repay
force_repay compulsory repayment
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp