Get Cross Repay History

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (IP)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/repay-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/repay-history?limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
repayIdStringNoRepayment ID
coinStringNoCoin
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last repayId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695636829522,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "repayId": "1",
                "coin": "USDT",
                "repayAmount": "12.1",
                "repayType": "manual_repay",
                "repayInterest": "0.0001",
                "repayPrincipal": "0.1",
                "cTime": "1695629859821",
                "uTime": "1695629890839"
            }
        ],
        "maxId": "1",
        "minId": "1"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
repayIdStringRepayment ID
coinStringRepayment coin
repayPrincipalStringRepayment principal
repayAmountStringTotal repayment
repayInterestStringRepayment interest
repayTypeStringRepayment type
auto_repay automatic repayment
manual_repay manual repayment
liq_repay liquidate and repay
force_repay compulsory repayment
cTimeStringCreation time, millisecond timestamp
uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp