Skip to main content

Get Cross Interest History

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-history?coin=USDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoCoin
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamp
endTimeStringNoEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
limitStringNoNumber of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFor turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last loanId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1668134626684,
    "data": {
        "minId": "1",
        "maxId": "1",
        "resultList": [
            {
                "interestId": "1",
                "loanCoin": "USDT",
                "interestCoin": "USDT",
                "dailyInterestRate": "0.00001",
                "interestAmount": "1.2",
                "interstType": "first",
                "uTime": "1668134458717",
                "cTime": "1668134458717"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
interestIdStringID
interestAmountStringInterest amount
dailyInterestRateStringDaily interest rate
interstTypeStringInterest type
first interest on initial borrowing
scheduled: scheduled interest
interestCoinStringInterest coin
loanCoinStringBorrowing coin
cTimeStringCreation time
uTimeStringUpdate time, millisecond timestamp