Get Cross Interest History
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/interest-history?coin=USDT&limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last loanId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134626684,
"data": {
"minId": "1",
"maxId": "1",
"resultList": [
{
"interestId": "1",
"loanCoin": "USDT",
"interestCoin": "USDT",
"dailyInterestRate": "0.00001",
"interestAmount": "1.2",
"interstType": "first",
"uTime": "1668134458717",
"cTime": "1668134458717"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|interestId
|String
|ID
|interestAmount
|String
|Interest amount
|dailyInterestRate
|String
|Daily interest rate
|interstType
|String
|Interest type
first interest on initial borrowing
scheduled: scheduled interest
|interestCoin
|String
|Interest coin
|loanCoin
|String
|Borrowing coin
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
|uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp