Get Cross Liquidation History
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/margin/crossed/liquidation-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/crossed/liquidation-history?limit=20&startTime=1693205171000&endTime=1694155571000" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamp
Maximum interval between start time and end time is 90 days
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of quiries
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|For turning pages. The first query is not passed. When querying data in the second page and the data beyond, the last liqId returned in the last query is used, and the result will return data with a value less than this one; the query response time will be shortened.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134626684,
"data": {
"minId": "1",
"maxId": "1",
"resultList": [
{
"liqId": "1",
"liqStartTime": "1356756456873",
"liqEndTime": "1356756456873",
"liqRiskRatio": "0.1",
"totalAssets": "154",
"totalDebt": "123",
"LiqFee":"31.1",
"uTime": "1668134458717",
"cTime": "1668134458717"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|liqId
|String
|Liquidation ID
|liqStartTime
|String
|Liquidation start time
|liqEndTime
|String
|Liquidation end time
|liqRiskRatio
|String
|Risk ratio in liquidation
|totalAssets
|String
|Total assets in liquidation
In USDT
|totalDebt
|String
|Total debt in liquidation
In USDT
|liqFee
|String
|Liquidation transaction fees
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, millisecond timestamp
|uTime
|String
|Update time, millisecond timestamp