SharkFin Account
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get sharkfin account info
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/account
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/account" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696755312297,
"data": {
"btcSubscribeAmount": "0.00000000",
"usdtSubscribeAmount": "0.00",
"btcHistoricalAmount": "0.00000000",
"usdtHistoricalAmount": "0.00000000",
"btcTotalEarning": "0.00000000",
"usdtTotalEarning": "0.00000000"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|btcSubscribeAmount
|String
|Estimated total asset value in BTC
|usdtSubscribeAmount
|String
|Estimated total asset value in USDT
|btcHistoricalAmount
|String
|24-hour earning in BTC
|usdtHistoricalAmount
|String
|24-hour earning in USDT
|btcTotalEarning
|String
|Cumulative earning in BTC
|usdtTotalEarning
|String
|Cumulative earning in USDT