SharkFin Account

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get sharkfin account info

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/account
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/savings/account" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

N/A

Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696755312297,
    "data": {
        "btcSubscribeAmount": "0.00000000",
        "usdtSubscribeAmount": "0.00",
        "btcHistoricalAmount": "0.00000000",
        "usdtHistoricalAmount": "0.00000000",
        "btcTotalEarning": "0.00000000",
        "usdtTotalEarning": "0.00000000"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
btcSubscribeAmountStringEstimated total asset value in BTC
usdtSubscribeAmountStringEstimated total asset value in USDT
btcHistoricalAmountString24-hour earning in BTC
usdtHistoricalAmountString24-hour earning in USDT
btcTotalEarningStringCumulative earning in BTC
usdtTotalEarningStringCumulative earning in USDT