SharkFin Assets

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get sharkfin assets

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets?limit=20&status=subscribed" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
statusStringYesShark status
subscribed Subscribed(default)
settled Settled
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
(Sharkfin creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
(Sharkfin creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696756316611,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "productId": "12312313",
                "interestStartTime": "1697199180000",
                "interestEndTime": "1697803980000",
                "productCoin": "BTC",
                "subscribeCoin": "USDT",
                "trend": "up",
                "settleTime": "1697803980000",
                "interestAmount": "",
                "productStatus": "running"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "456456456"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListList<Object>Sharkfin product list info
>productIdStringProduct ID
>interestStartTimeStringInterest accrual start time
>interestEndTimeStringInterest accrual end time
>productCoinStringProduct subscription coin
>subscribeCoinStringSubscription coin
>trendStringTrend up rise down fall
>settleTimeStringSettlement time, Unix millisecond timestamp
>interestAmountStringInterest amount
>productStatusStringProduct status
running Subscription
pause pause has been suspended
wait_interest is pending
wait_settle is pending settlement
settle has been settled
redeem has been redeemed
sell_out sold out