SharkFin Assets
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get sharkfin assets
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/assets?limit=20&status=subscribed" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|status
|String
|Yes
|Shark status
subscribed Subscribed(default)
settled Settled
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
(Sharkfin creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
(Sharkfin creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696756316611,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"productId": "12312313",
"interestStartTime": "1697199180000",
"interestEndTime": "1697803980000",
"productCoin": "BTC",
"subscribeCoin": "USDT",
"trend": "up",
"settleTime": "1697803980000",
"interestAmount": "",
"productStatus": "running"
}
],
"endId": "456456456"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|resultList
|List<Object>
|Sharkfin product list info
|>productId
|String
|Product ID
|>interestStartTime
|String
|Interest accrual start time
|>interestEndTime
|String
|Interest accrual end time
|>productCoin
|String
|Product subscription coin
|>subscribeCoin
|String
|Subscription coin
|>trend
|String
|Trend
up rise
down fall
|>settleTime
|String
|Settlement time, Unix millisecond timestamp
|>interestAmount
|String
|Interest amount
|>productStatus
|String
|Product status
running Subscription
pause pause has been suspended
wait_interest is pending
wait_settle is pending settlement
settle has been settled
redeem has been redeemed
sell_out sold out