SharkFin Assets

status String Yes Shark status

subscribed Subscribed(default)

settled Settled

startTime String No Start timestamp

(Sharkfin creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

(Sharkfin creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )

limit String No Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.