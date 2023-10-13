Skip to main content

SharkFin Records

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Get sharkfin records

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/records?type=subscription" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoSubscribe coin
typeStringYesTransaction type
subscription subscription
redemption
interest interest payment
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
idLessThanStringNoSeparate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696757048457,
    "data": {
        "resultList": [
            {
                "orderId": "1",
                "product": "USDT/BTC_20231013",
                "period": "7",
                "amount": "100.00000000",
                "ts": "1696756278760",
                "type": "subscription"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "1"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
resultListList<Object>Record list
> orderIdStringRecordId
> productStringSharkfin productName
> periodStringInvestment period
> amountStringSubscribe amount
> tsStringCreate timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
> typeStringTransaction type
subscription subscription
redemption
interest interest payment