SharkFin Records

coin String No Subscribe coin

type String Yes Transaction type

subscription subscription

redemption

interest interest payment

startTime String No Start timestamp

(Copy trade creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

(Copy trade creation time)

Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )

limit String No Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.