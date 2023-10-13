SharkFin Records
Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)
Description
Get sharkfin records
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/records?type=subscription" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Subscribe coin
|type
|String
|Yes
|Transaction type
subscription subscription
redemption
interest interest payment
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
(Copy trade creation time)
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is now if no value is set for the end time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Default: 20, maximum: 100.
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Separate page content before this ID is requested (older data), and the value input should be the end ID of the last request.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1696757048457,
"data": {
"resultList": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"product": "USDT/BTC_20231013",
"period": "7",
"amount": "100.00000000",
"ts": "1696756278760",
"type": "subscription"
}
],
"endId": "1"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|resultList
|List<Object>
|Record list
|> orderId
|String
|RecordId
|> product
|String
|Sharkfin productName
|> period
|String
|Investment period
|> amount
|String
|Subscribe amount
|> ts
|String
|Create timestamp
Milliseconds format of timestamp Unix, e.g. 1597026383085
|> type
|String
|Transaction type
subscription subscription
redemption
interest interest payment