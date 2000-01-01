Skip to main content

Subscribe SharkFin

Frequency limit: 10c/1s (Uid)

Description

Subscribe sharkfin

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/earn/sharkfin/subscribe" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"productId":"23123123","amount":"99999999"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productIdStringYesProduct ID
amountStringYesSubscription amount
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1696751519392,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "123123123",
        "status": "2000.000000"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder Id
statusStringOrder status