Trading Channel
Description
Push once any trade is matched/cancelled.
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "trade",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to subscribe to
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product Line Type
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product id For example: ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "trade",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|is an
event,
|arg
|Object
|No
Channel to subscribe to
|> instType
|String
|Is
product type
|> channel
|String
|is
channel name
|> instId
|String
|is
product id. For example: ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "trade",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
},
"data": [
{
"ts": "1695709835822",
"price": "26293.4",
"size": "0.0013",
"side": "buy",
"tradeId": "1000000000"
}
],
"ts": 1695711090682
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Successfully subscribed channel
|> instType
|String
|Product Type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product id For example: ETHUSDT
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscribed data
|> tradeId
|String
|Transaction ID
|> ts
|String
|Transaction time, millisecond format of Unix timestamp, such as 1597026383085
|> price
|String
|Transaction price
|> size
|String
|Transaction quantity
|> side
|String
|Transaction direction