Trading Channel

Push once any trade is matched/cancelled.

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "trade" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

]

}

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe unsubscribe args List < Object > Yes List of channels to subscribe to > instType String Yes Product Line Type > channel String Yes Channel name > instId String Yes Product id For example: ETHUSDT

Response Example {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "trade" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

}

Parameter Type Description event String is an

event, arg Object No

Channel to subscribe to > instType String Is

product type > channel String is

channel name > instId String is

product id. For example: ETHUSDT code String Error code, returned only on error msg String Error message