Trading Channel

Description

Push once any trade is matched/cancelled.

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "SPOT",
            "channel": "trade",
            "instId": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to subscribe to
> instTypeStringYesProduct Line Type
> channelStringYesChannel name
> instIdStringYesProduct id For example: ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "SPOT",
        "channel": "trade",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringis an
event,
argObjectNo
Channel to subscribe to
> instTypeStringIs
product type
> channelStringis
channel name
> instIdStringis
product id. For example: ETHUSDT
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "SPOT",
        "channel": "trade",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "ts": "1695709835822",
            "price": "26293.4",
            "size": "0.0013",
            "side": "buy",
            "tradeId": "1000000000"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695711090682
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectSuccessfully subscribed channel
> instTypeStringProduct Type
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct id For example: ETHUSDT
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscribed data
> tradeIdStringTransaction ID
> tsStringTransaction time, millisecond format of Unix timestamp, such as 1597026383085
> priceStringTransaction price
> sizeStringTransaction quantity
> sideStringTransaction direction