Candlestick Channel

Get the candlestick data of the product

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "candle1m" ,

"instId" : "ETHUSDT"

}

]

}

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe unsubscribe args List < Object > Yes List of channels to request subscription > instType String Yes Product line type > channel String Yes Channel name, candle1m, candle5m 5 minutes, candle15 15 minutes, candle30m 30 minutes, candle1H 1 hour, candle4H 4 hours, candle6H 6 hours, candle12H 12 hours.

candle1D 1 day, candle3D 3 days, candle1W 1 week, candle1M 1 month-line, candle6Hutc 6-hour line, UTC, candle12Hutc 12-hour line, UTC, candle1Dutc 1-day line, UTC

candle3Dutc, UTC, 3-day line, candle1Wutc UTC, weekly line, candle1Mutc monthly line, UTC. > instId String Yes Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT

Response Example {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "candle1m" ,

"instId" : "ETHUSDT"

}

}

Parameter Type Description event String Yes

event, subscribe unsubscribe error arg Object Subscribed channels > instType String Product type > channel String Channel name, candle1m, candle5m 5 minutes, candle15 15 minutes, candle30m 30 minutes, candle1H 1 hour, candle4H 4 hours, candle6H 6 hours, candle12H 12 hours.

candle1D 1 day, candle3D 3 days, candle1W 1 week, candle1M 1 month-line, candle6Hutc 6-hour line, UTC, candle12Hutc 12-hour line, UTC, candle1Dutc 1-day line, UTC

candle3Dutc, UTC, 3-day line, candle1Wutc UTC, weekly line, candle1Mutc monthly line, UTC. > instId String Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT code String Error code, returned only on error msg String Error message

Push Data {

"action" : "snapshot" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "candle1m" ,

"instId" : "ETHUSDT"

} ,

"data" : [

[

"1695672780000" ,

"2200.1" ,

"2200.1" ,

"2200.1" ,

"2200.1" ,

"0" ,

"0" ,

"0"

]

] ,

"ts" : 1695702747821

}

