Candlestick Channel
Description
Get the candlestick data of the product
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "ETHUSDT"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product line type
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name, candle1m, candle5m 5 minutes, candle15 15 minutes, candle30m 30 minutes, candle1H 1 hour, candle4H 4 hours, candle6H 6 hours, candle12H 12 hours.
candle1D 1 day, candle3D 3 days, candle1W 1 week, candle1M 1 month-line, candle6Hutc 6-hour line, UTC, candle12Hutc 12-hour line, UTC, candle1Dutc 1-day line, UTC
candle3Dutc, UTC, 3-day line, candle1Wutc UTC, weekly line, candle1Mutc monthly line, UTC.
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "ETHUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Yes
event, subscribe unsubscribe error
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name, candle1m, candle5m 5 minutes, candle15 15 minutes, candle30m 30 minutes, candle1H 1 hour, candle4H 4 hours, candle6H 6 hours, candle12H 12 hours.
candle1D 1 day, candle3D 3 days, candle1W 1 week, candle1M 1 month-line, candle6Hutc 6-hour line, UTC, candle12Hutc 12-hour line, UTC, candle1Dutc 1-day line, UTC
candle3Dutc, UTC, 3-day line, candle1Wutc UTC, weekly line, candle1Mutc monthly line, UTC.
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "ETHUSDT"
},
"data": [
[
"1695672780000",
"2200.1",
"2200.1",
"2200.1",
"2200.1",
"0",
"0",
"0"
]
],
"ts": 1695702747821
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
|data
|List<String>
|Subscription data
|> index[0]
|String
|Start time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
|> index[1]
|String
|Opening price
|> index[2]
|String
|Highest price
|> index[3]
|String
|Lowest price
|> index[4]
|String
|Closing price
|> index[5]
|String
|Trading volume of the coin
|> index[6]
|String
|Trading volume of quote currency
|> index[7]
|String
|Trading volume (USDT)
|> index[7]
|String
|Candlestick status