Skip to main content

Candlestick Channel

Description

Get the candlestick data of the product

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "SPOT",
            "channel": "candle1m",
            "instId": "ETHUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct line type
> channelStringYesChannel name, candle1m, candle5m 5 minutes, candle15 15 minutes, candle30m 30 minutes, candle1H 1 hour, candle4H 4 hours, candle6H 6 hours, candle12H 12 hours.
candle1D 1 day, candle3D 3 days, candle1W 1 week, candle1M 1 month-line, candle6Hutc 6-hour line, UTC, candle12Hutc 12-hour line, UTC, candle1Dutc 1-day line, UTC
candle3Dutc, UTC, 3-day line, candle1Wutc UTC, weekly line, candle1Mutc monthly line, UTC.
> instIdStringYesProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
  "event": "subscribe",
  "arg": {
    "instType": "SPOT",
    "channel": "candle1m",
    "instId": "ETHUSDT"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringYes
event, subscribe unsubscribe error
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name, candle1m, candle5m 5 minutes, candle15 15 minutes, candle30m 30 minutes, candle1H 1 hour, candle4H 4 hours, candle6H 6 hours, candle12H 12 hours.
candle1D 1 day, candle3D 3 days, candle1W 1 week, candle1M 1 month-line, candle6Hutc 6-hour line, UTC, candle12Hutc 12-hour line, UTC, candle1Dutc 1-day line, UTC
candle3Dutc, UTC, 3-day line, candle1Wutc UTC, weekly line, candle1Mutc monthly line, UTC.
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
  "action": "snapshot",
  "arg": {
    "instType": "SPOT",
    "channel": "candle1m",
    "instId": "ETHUSDT"
  },
  "data": [
    [
      "1695672780000",
      "2200.1",
      "2200.1",
      "2200.1",
      "2200.1",
      "0",
      "0",
      "0"
    ]
  ],
  "ts": 1695702747821
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
argObjectSubscribed channels
> channelStringChannel name
> instTypeStringProduct type
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
dataList<String>Subscription data
> index[0]StringStart time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
> index[1]StringOpening price
> index[2]StringHighest price
> index[3]StringLowest price
> index[4]StringClosing price
> index[5]StringTrading volume of the coin
> index[6]StringTrading volume of quote currency
> index[7]StringTrading volume (USDT)
> index[7]StringCandlestick status