Order Channel

Get order information. Initial subscriptions will not trigger any push notifications. Push notifications will only be sent when events like placing an order, cancelling an order, or filling transaction occur.Includes limit order events

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "orders" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

]

}

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe unsubscribe args List < Object > Yes List of channels to request subscription > instType String Yes Product line type > channel String Yes Channel name > instId String Yes Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT

Response Example {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "orders" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

}

Parameter Type Description event String Yes

Event arg Object Subscribed channels > instType String Product type > channel String Channel name > instId String Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT code String Error code, returned only on error msg String Error message

Push Data {

"action" : "snapshot" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "orders" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

} ,

"data" : [

{

"instId" : "BTCUSDT" ,

"orderId" : "1" ,

"clientOid" : "1" ,

"size" : "8.0000" ,

"notional" : "8.000000" ,

"orderType" : "market" ,

"force" : "gtc" ,

"side" : "buy" ,

"fillPrice" : "26256.0" ,

"tradeId" : "1" ,

"baseVolume" : "0.0003" ,

"fillTime" : "1695797773286" ,

"fillFee" : "-0.00000018" ,

"fillFeeCoin" : "BTC" ,

"tradeScope" : "T" ,

"accBaseVolume" : "0.0003" ,

"priceAvg" : "26256.0" ,

"status" : "partially_filled" ,

"cTime" : "1695797773257" ,

"uTime" : "1695797773326" ,

"feeDetail" : [

{

"feeCoin" : "BTC" ,

"fee" : "-0.00000018"

}

] ,

"enterPointSource" : "WEB"

}

] ,

"ts" : 1695797773370

}

