Order Channel
Description
Get order information. Initial subscriptions will not trigger any push notifications. Push notifications will only be sent when events like placing an order, cancelling an order, or filling transaction occur.Includes limit order events
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "orders",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product line type
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "orders",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Yes
Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "orders",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
},
"data": [
{
"instId": "BTCUSDT",
"orderId": "1",
"clientOid": "1",
"size": "8.0000",
"notional": "8.000000",
"orderType": "market",
"force": "gtc",
"side": "buy",
"fillPrice": "26256.0",
"tradeId": "1",
"baseVolume": "0.0003",
"fillTime": "1695797773286",
"fillFee": "-0.00000018",
"fillFeeCoin": "BTC",
"tradeScope": "T",
"accBaseVolume": "0.0003",
"priceAvg": "26256.0",
"status": "partially_filled",
"cTime": "1695797773257",
"uTime": "1695797773326",
"feeDetail": [
{
"feeCoin": "BTC",
"fee": "-0.00000018"
}
],
"enterPointSource": "WEB"
}
],
"ts": 1695797773370
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
|> orderId
|String
|Order ID
|> clientOid
|String
|Customized order ID
|> price
|String
|Order price
|> size
|String
|Order amount (orderType = limit means base coin; orderType = market means quote coin)
|> notional
|String
|Buy amount, returned when buying at market price
|> ordType
|String
|Order type, market: market order. Limit: limit order
|> force
|String
|Order validity, GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled. post_only Post only. FOK: Fill or kill. IOC: Immediate or cancel.
|> side
|String
|Order direction
|> fillPrice
|String
|Latest filled price
|> tradeId
|String
|Latest transaction ID
|> baseVolume
|String
|Number of latest filled orders
|> fillTime
|String
|Latest transaction time
|> fillFee
|String
|Transaction fee of the latest transaction, negative value
|> fillFeeCoin
|String
|Currency of transaction fee of the latest transaction
|> tradeScope
|String
|Direction of liquidity of the latest transaction
|> accBaseVolume
|String
|Total filled quantity
|> priceAvg
|String
|Total average filled price. If the filled orders are 0, the field is 0.
|> status
|String
|Order status
|> enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
|> feeDetail
|List<Object>
|transaction fee list
|>> feeCoin
|String
|Transaction fee currency
|>> fee
|String
|Order transaction fee, the transaction fee charged by the platform from the user.
|> cTime
|String
|Order creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1630410492847