Order Channel

Description

Get order information. Initial subscriptions will not trigger any push notifications. Push notifications will only be sent when events like placing an order, cancelling an order, or filling transaction occur.Includes limit order events

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "SPOT",
            "channel": "orders",
            "instId": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct line type
> channelStringYesChannel name
> instIdStringYesProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
  "event": "subscribe",
  "arg": {
    "instType": "SPOT",
    "channel": "orders",
    "instId": "BTCUSDT"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringYes
Event
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
  "action": "snapshot",
  "arg": {
    "instType": "SPOT",
    "channel": "orders",
    "instId": "BTCUSDT"
  },
  "data": [
    {
      "instId": "BTCUSDT",
      "orderId": "1",
      "clientOid": "1",
      "size": "8.0000",
      "notional": "8.000000",
      "orderType": "market",
      "force": "gtc",
      "side": "buy",
      "fillPrice": "26256.0",
      "tradeId": "1",
      "baseVolume": "0.0003",
      "fillTime": "1695797773286",
      "fillFee": "-0.00000018",
      "fillFeeCoin": "BTC",
      "tradeScope": "T",
      "accBaseVolume": "0.0003",
      "priceAvg": "26256.0",
      "status": "partially_filled",
      "cTime": "1695797773257",
      "uTime": "1695797773326",
      "feeDetail": [
        {
          "feeCoin": "BTC",
          "fee": "-0.00000018"
        }
      ],
      "enterPointSource": "WEB"
    }
  ],
  "ts": 1695797773370
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringYes
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscription data
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
> orderIdStringOrder ID
> clientOidStringCustomized order ID
> priceStringOrder price
> sizeStringOrder amount (orderType = limit means base coin; orderType = market means quote coin)
> notionalStringBuy amount, returned when buying at market price
> ordTypeStringOrder type, market: market order. Limit: limit order
> forceStringOrder validity, GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled. post_only Post only. FOK: Fill or kill. IOC: Immediate or cancel.
> sideStringOrder direction
> fillPriceStringLatest filled price
> tradeIdStringLatest transaction ID
> baseVolumeStringNumber of latest filled orders
> fillTimeStringLatest transaction time
> fillFeeStringTransaction fee of the latest transaction, negative value
> fillFeeCoinStringCurrency of transaction fee of the latest transaction
> tradeScopeStringDirection of liquidity of the latest transaction
> accBaseVolumeStringTotal filled quantity
> priceAvgStringTotal average filled price. If the filled orders are 0, the field is 0.
> statusStringOrder status
> enterPointSourceStringOrder source
> feeDetailList<Object>transaction fee list
>> feeCoinStringTransaction fee currency
>> feeStringOrder transaction fee, the transaction fee charged by the platform from the user.
> cTimeStringOrder creation time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1630410492847