Account Channel
Description
Get account information, push data according to the subscription dimensions for the first subscription. In addition, push data when events such as order placement, withdrawal, etc. are triggered.
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "account",
"coin": "default"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product Type,
SPOT
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name,
account
|> coin
|String
|Yes
|Token name
default (default all)
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "account",
"coin": "default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Yes
Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product Type,
SPOT
|> channel
|String
|Channel name,
account
|> coin
|String
|Yes
Token name
default (default all)
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "account",
"coin": "default"
},
"data": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"available": "100000",
"frozen": "0",
"locked": "0",
"limitAvailable": "0",
"uTime":"1697092295506"
}
],
"ts": 1695713887792
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> instType
|String
|Product Type,
SPOT
|> channel
|String
|Channel name,
account
|> coin
|String
|Token name default (default all)
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|> coin
|String
|Token name
|> available
|String
|Available coin assets
|> frozen
|String
|Amount of frozen assets Usually frozen when the order is placed
|> locked
|String
|Amount of locked assets Locked assests required to become a fiat merchants, etc.
|> limitAvailable
|String
|Restricted availability For spot copy trading
|> uTime
|String
|Update time