Account Channel

Get account information, push data according to the subscription dimensions for the first subscription. In addition, push data when events such as order placement, withdrawal, etc. are triggered.

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "account" ,

"coin" : "default"

}

]

}

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe unsubscribe args List < Object > Yes List of channels to request subscription > instType String Yes Product Type, SPOT > channel String Yes Channel name, account > coin String Yes Token name

default (default all)

Response Example {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "account" ,

"coin" : "default"

}

}

Parameter Type Description event String Yes

Event arg Object Subscribed channels > instType String Product Type, SPOT > channel String Channel name, account > coin String Yes

Token name

default (default all) code String Error code, returned only on error msg String Error message

Push Data {

"action" : "snapshot" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "account" ,

"coin" : "default"

} ,

"data" : [

{

"coin" : "USDT" ,

"available" : "100000" ,

"frozen" : "0" ,

"locked" : "0" ,

"limitAvailable" : "0" ,

"uTime" : "1697092295506"

}

] ,

"ts" : 1695713887792

}

