Account Channel

Description

Get account information, push data according to the subscription dimensions for the first subscription. In addition, push data when events such as order placement, withdrawal, etc. are triggered.

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "SPOT",
            "channel": "account",
            "coin": "default"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct Type, SPOT
> channelStringYesChannel name, account
> coinStringYesToken name
default (default all)
Response Example
{
  "event": "subscribe",
  "arg": {
    "instType": "SPOT",
    "channel": "account",
    "coin": "default"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringYes
Event
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct Type, SPOT
> channelStringChannel name, account
> coinStringYes
Token name
default (default all)
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "SPOT",
        "channel": "account",
        "coin": "default"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "coin": "USDT",
            "available": "100000",
            "frozen": "0",
            "locked": "0",
            "limitAvailable": "0",
            "uTime":"1697092295506"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695713887792
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> instTypeStringProduct Type, SPOT
> channelStringChannel name, account
> coinStringToken name default (default all)
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscription data
> coinStringToken name
> availableStringAvailable coin assets
> frozenStringAmount of frozen assets Usually frozen when the order is placed
> lockedStringAmount of locked assets Locked assests required to become a fiat merchants, etc.
> limitAvailableStringRestricted availability For spot copy trading
> uTimeStringUpdate time