Get All Positions
5 times/s, frequency is limited according to user ID
Description
Returns information about all current positions with the given 'productType'
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/position/all-position
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/position/all-position?productType=USDT-FUTURES&marginCoin=usdt" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 21312312312321,
"data": [
{
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"holdSide": "long",
"openDelegateSize": "0.01",
"marginSize": "9.6695050093373343",
"available": "0.01",
"locked": "0.09",
"total": "0.01",
"leverage": "20",
"achievedProfits": "0",
"openPriceAvg": "25000",
"marginMode": "isolated",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"unrealizedPL": "1",
"liquidationPrice": "24144.1124161806977798",
"keepMarginRate": "0.004",
"markPrice": "25100",
"marginRatio": "0.1082149545822005",
"cTime": "1691382137448"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|>marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|>holdSide
|String
|Position direction
|>openDelegateSize
|String
|Amount to be filled of the current order (base coin)
|>marginSize
|String
|Margin amount (margin coin)
|>available
|String
|Available amount for positions (quote currency)
|>locked
|String
|Frozen amount in the position (quote currency)
|>total
|String
|Total amount of all positions (available amount + locked amount)
|>leverage
|String
|Leverage
|>achievedProfits
|String
|Realized PnL
|>openPriceAvg
|String
|Average entry price
|>marginMode
|String
|Margin mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
|>posMode
|String
|Position mode
one_way_mode positions in one-way mode
hedge_mode positions in hedging mode
|>unrealizedPL
|String
|Unrealized PnL
|>liquidationPrice
|String
|Estimated liquidation price
|>keepMarginRate
|String
|Maintenance margin rate
|>markPrice
|String
|Mark price
|>marginRatio
|String
|Margin ratio
|>cTime
|String
|Last updated time, timestamp, milliseconds
The set is in descending order from the latest time.