Get Historical Position
20times/S （uid）
Description
Check position history (Only check the data within 3 months
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/position/history-position
Request
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/position/history-position?productType=USDT-FUTURES" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|No
|Product type, default:
USDT-FUTURES, if symbol parameter reuqest, then this parameter will not take effect
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start time(timestamp in milliseconds)
timestampis Unix time in milliseconds，for example 1597026383085
（Wildest time range is 3 months，if this field is empty then the default time range is 3 months.）
|endTime
|String
|No
|Start time (timestamp in milliseconds)
timestampis Unix time in milliseconds，for example 1597026383085
（Wildest time range is 3 months，if this field is empty then the default time range is 3 months.）
|limit
|String
|No
|Default 20 Max 100
Response
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1312312312321,
"data": {
"list":[{
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"holdSide": "long",
"openAvgPrice": "32000",
"closeAvgPrice": "32500",
"marginMode": "fixed",
"openTotalPos": "0.01",
"closeTotalPos": "0.01",
"pnl": "14.1",
"netProfit": "12.1",
"totalFunding": "0.1",
"openFee": "0.01",
"closeFee": "0.01",
"cTime": "1988824171000",
"uTime": "1988824171000"
}],
"endId":"23423432423423234"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|list
|Array
|Historical Position Data
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|>holdSide
|String
|Position direction
long: long position
short: short position
|>openAvgPrice
|String
|Average price of opening position
|>closeAvgPrice
|String
|Average price of closing position
|>marginMode
|String
|Margin Mode
fixed: Isolated margin
crossed: Cross margin
|>openTotalPos
|String
|Accumulated amount of long positions
|>closeTotalPos
|String
|Accumulated amount of short positions
|>pnl
|String
|realized profit and loss
|>netProfit
|String
|net profit
|>totalFunding
|String
|Accumulated funding costs
|>openFee
|String
|Total handling fee for position opening
|>closeFee
|String
|Total handling fee for position closing
|>uTime
|String
|Last update time Timestamp milliseconds
|>cTime
|String
|Create time Timestamp milliseconds
|endId
|String
|ID of the last data。id value is tracking No and use it to check based on idLessThan