Get Historical Position

symbol String No Trading pair

productType String No Product type, default: USDT-FUTURES , if symbol parameter reuqest, then this parameter will not take effect

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

idLessThan String No Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.

startTime String No Start time(timestamp in milliseconds)

timestampis Unix time in milliseconds，for example 1597026383085

（Wildest time range is 3 months，if this field is empty then the default time range is 3 months.）

endTime String No Start time (timestamp in milliseconds)

timestampis Unix time in milliseconds，for example 1597026383085

（Wildest time range is 3 months，if this field is empty then the default time range is 3 months.）