Get Single Position

> symbol String Trading pair name

> marginCoin String Margin coin

> holdSide String Position direction

> openDelegateSize String Amount to be filled of the current order (coin)

> marginSize String Margin amount (margin coin)

> available String Available amount for positions (quote currency)

> locked String Frozen amount in the position (quote currency)

> total String Total amount of all positions (available amount + locked amount)

> leverage String Leverage

> achievedProfits String Realized PnL

> openPriceAvg String Average entry price

> marginMode String Margin mode

isolated: isolated margin

cross: cross margin

> posMode String Position mode

one_way_mode positions in one-way mode

hedge_mode positions in hedging mode

> unrealizedPL String Unrealized PnL

> liquidationPrice String Estimated exit price

> keepMarginRate String Maintenance margin rate

> markPrice String Mark price

> marginRatio String Margin ratio