Skip to main content

Get Single Position

10 times/s, frequency is limited according to user ID

Description

Returns position information of a single symbol, response including estimated liquidation price.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/position/single-position
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/position/single-position?symbol=btcusdt&productType=USDT-FUTURES&marginCoin=usdt" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
symbolStringYesTrading pair
marginCoinStringYesMargin coin
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "21312312312321",
    "data": [
        {
            "marginCoin": "USDT",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "holdSide": "long",
            "openDelegateSize": "0.01",
            "marginSize": "9.6695050093373343",
            "available": "0.01",
            "locked": "0.09",
            "total": "0.01",
            "leverage": "20",
            "achievedProfits": "0",
            "openPriceAvg": "25000",
            "marginMode": "isolated",
            "posMode": "hedge_mode",
            "unrealizedPL": "1",
            "liquidationPrice": "24144.1124161806977798",
            "keepMarginRate": "0.004",
            "markPrice": "25100",
            "marginRatio": "0.1082149545822005",
            "cTime": "1691382137448"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
>symbolStringTrading pair name
>marginCoinStringMargin coin
>holdSideStringPosition direction
>openDelegateSizeStringAmount to be filled of the current order (coin)
>marginSizeStringMargin amount (margin coin)
>availableStringAvailable amount for positions (quote currency)
>lockedStringFrozen amount in the position (quote currency)
>totalStringTotal amount of all positions (available amount + locked amount)
>leverageStringLeverage
>achievedProfitsStringRealized PnL
>openPriceAvgStringAverage entry price
>marginModeStringMargin mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
>posModeStringPosition mode
one_way_mode positions in one-way mode
hedge_mode positions in hedging mode
>unrealizedPLStringUnrealized PnL
>liquidationPriceStringEstimated exit price
>keepMarginRateStringMaintenance margin rate
>markPriceStringMark price
>marginRatioStringMargin ratio
>cTimeStringLast updated time, timestamp, milliseconds
The set is in descending order from the latest time.