Isolated-Margin Orders Channel
Description
Request Example
{
"args":[
{
"channel":"orders-isolated",
"instId":"BTCUSDT",
"instType":"MARGIN"
}
],
"op":"subscribe"
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation
subscribe Subscribe
unsubscribe Unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
E.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event":"subscribe",
"arg":{
"instType":"MARGIN",
"channel":"orders-isolated",
"instId":"BTCUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Yes
Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
E.g. ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action":"snapshot",
"arg":{
"instType":"MARGIN",
"channel":"orders-isolated",
"instId":"BTCUSDT"
},
"data":[
{
"enterPointSource":"web",
"force":"gtc",
"orderType":"market",
"price":"0.000000000",
"quoteSize":"0.000000000",
"side":"sell",
"status":"partially_filled",
"baseSize":"0.056100000",
"cTime":"1697094058377",
"clientOid":"1",
"fillPrice":"26869.6530837789661319",
"baseVolume":"0.056100000",
"fillTotalAmount":"1507.387538000",
"loanType":"auto-repay",
"orderId":"1"
}
],
"ts":1697094058809
}
Push Data Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Successful channel subscriptions
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID e.g. ETHUSDT
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscribed data
|> baseSize
|String
|Number of base coins
|> cTime
|String
|Time of order
|> clientOid
|String
|Client Unique Identifier
|> fillPrice
|String
|Sale price
|> baseVolume
|String
|Filled quantity
|> fillTotalAmount
|String
|sum of money sold
|> loanType
|String
|Margin order model
normal: place a normal order
autoLoan place an order with auto-borrow
autoRepay place an order with auto-repay
autoLoanAndRepay place an order with auto-borrow and auto-repay
|> orderId
|String
|Order ID
|> orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit price
market: market price
|> price
|String
|Order price
|> quoteSize
|String
|Number of denominated coins
|> side
|String
|Methods of Sale and Purchase
|> enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|> status
|String
|Order status
|> symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|> force
|String
|Order Strategy
|ts
|Long
|Timestamp, ms