Cross-Margin Account Channel
Description
Request Example
{
"args":[
{
"channel":"account-crossed",
"coin":"default",
"instType":"MARGIN"
}
],
"op":"subscribe"
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation
subscribe Subscribe
unsubscribe Unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type:
MARGIN
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name:
account-crossed
|> coin
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
Response Example
{
"event":"subscribe",
"arg":{
"instType":"MARGIN",
"channel":"account-crossed",
"coin":"default"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type:
MARGIN
|> channel
|String Channel name:
account-crossed
|> coin
|String
|Product ID
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action":"snapshot",
"arg":{
"instType":"MARGIN",
"channel":"account-crossed",
"coin":"default"
},
"data":[
{
"uTime":"1695881380854",
"id":"1",
"coin":"USDT",
"available":"31092.45075078",
"borrow":"0.00000000",
"frozen":"6.00000000",
"interest":"0.00000000",
"coupon":"0.00000000"
},
{
"uTime":"1695881380854",
"id":"1",
"coin":"BTC",
"available":"0.00000000",
"borrow":"0.99990096",
"frozen":"0.00000000",
"interest":"0.00416626",
"coupon":"0.00000000"
}
],
"ts":1695881380856
}
Push Data Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Successful channel subscriptions
|> instType
|String
|Product type:
MARGIN
|> channel
|String
|Channel name:
account-crossed
|> coin
|String
|Product ID
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscribed data
|> available
|String
|Available amount
|> borrow
|String
|Refund amount
|> coin
|String
|Coin
|> frozen
|String
|Amount frozen
|> coupon
|String
|Trading bonus
|> id
|String
|No.
|> interest
|String
|Interest
|> uTime
|String
|Updated