Skip to main content

Cross-Margin Account Channel

Description

Request Example
{
    "args":[
        {
            "channel":"account-crossed",
            "coin":"default",
            "instType":"MARGIN"
        }
    ],
    "op":"subscribe"
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation
subscribe Subscribe
unsubscribe Unsubscribe
argsList<Object>YesList of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringYesChannel name: account-crossed
> coinStringYesProduct ID
Response Example
{
    "event":"subscribe",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"MARGIN",
        "channel":"account-crossed",
        "coin":"default"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringEvent
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type: MARGIN
> channelString Channel name: account-crossed
> coinStringProduct ID
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action":"snapshot",
    "arg":{
        "instType":"MARGIN",
        "channel":"account-crossed",
        "coin":"default"
    },
    "data":[
        {
            "uTime":"1695881380854",
            "id":"1",
            "coin":"USDT",
            "available":"31092.45075078",
            "borrow":"0.00000000",
            "frozen":"6.00000000",
            "interest":"0.00000000",
            "coupon":"0.00000000"
        },
        {
            "uTime":"1695881380854",
            "id":"1",
            "coin":"BTC",
            "available":"0.00000000",
            "borrow":"0.99990096",
            "frozen":"0.00000000",
            "interest":"0.00416626",
            "coupon":"0.00000000"
        }
    ],
    "ts":1695881380856
}

Push Data Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectSuccessful channel subscriptions
> instTypeStringProduct type: MARGIN
> channelStringChannel name: account-crossed
> coinStringProduct ID
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscribed data
> availableStringAvailable amount
> borrowStringRefund amount
> coinStringCoin
> frozenStringAmount frozen
> couponStringTrading bonus
> idStringNo.
> interestStringInterest
> uTimeStringUpdated