Candlestick Channel
Description
Retrieve the candlesticks data of a symbol. Data will be pushed every 500 ms.
The channel will push a snapshot after successful subscribed, later on the updates will be pushed
If intended to query history data in a customized time range, please refer to Get Candle Data
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name, candle1m (1 minute) candle5m (5 minutes) candle15m (15 minutes) candle30m (30 minutes) candle1H (1 hour) candle4H (4 hours) candle12H (12 hours)
candle1D (1 day) candle1W (1 week) candle6H (6 hours) candle3D (3 days) candle1M (1-month line) candle6Hutc (6-hour line, UTC) candle12Hutc (12-hour line, UTC)
candle1Dutc (1-day line, UTC) candle3Dutc (3-day line, UTC) candle1Wutc (weekly line, UTC) candle1Mutc (monthly line. UTC)
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
E.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Yes
Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> channel
|String
|Channel name, candle1m (1 minute) candle5m (5 minutes) candle15m (15 minutes) candle30m (30 minutes) candle1H (1 hour) candle4H (4 hours) candle12H (12 hours)
candle1D (1 day) candle1W (1 week) candle6H (6 hours) candle3D (3 days) candle1M (1-month line) candle6Hutc (6-hour line, UTC) candle12Hutc (12-hour line, UTC)
candle1Dutc (1-day line, UTC) candle3Dutc (3-day line, UTC) candle1Wutc (weekly line, UTC) candle1Mutc (monthly line. UTC)
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> instId
|String
|Yes
E.g. ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "candle1m",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
},
"data": [
[
"1695685500000",
"27000",
"27000.5",
"27000",
"27000.5",
"0.057",
"1539.0155",
"1539.0155"
]
],
"ts": 1695715462250
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|data
|List<String>
|Subscription data
|> index[0]
|String
|Start time, milliseconds format of Unix timestamp, e.g.1597026383085
|> index[1]
|String
|Opening price
|> index[2]
|String
|Highest price
|> index[3]
|String
|Lowest price
|> index[4]
|String
|Closing price
|> index[5]
|String
|The value is the trading volume of left coin
|> index[6]
|String
|Trading volume of quote currency
|> index[7]
|String
|Candlestick status