Candlestick Channel

Retrieve the candlesticks data of a symbol. Data will be pushed every 500 ms.

The channel will push a snapshot after successful subscribed, later on the updates will be pushed

If intended to query history data in a customized time range, please refer to Get Candle Data

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "USDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "candle1m" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

]

}

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe unsubscribe args List < Object > Yes List of channels to request subscription > instType String Yes Product type > channel String Yes Channel name, candle1m (1 minute) candle5m (5 minutes) candle15m (15 minutes) candle30m (30 minutes) candle1H (1 hour) candle4H (4 hours) candle12H (12 hours)

candle1D (1 day) candle1W (1 week) candle6H (6 hours) candle3D (3 days) candle1M (1-month line) candle6Hutc (6-hour line, UTC) candle12Hutc (12-hour line, UTC)

candle1Dutc (1-day line, UTC) candle3Dutc (3-day line, UTC) candle1Wutc (weekly line, UTC) candle1Mutc (monthly line. UTC) > instId String Yes Product ID

E.g. ETHUSDT

Response Example {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "USDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "candle1m" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

}

Parameter Type Description event String Yes

Event arg Object Subscribed channels > channel String Channel name, candle1m (1 minute) candle5m (5 minutes) candle15m (15 minutes) candle30m (30 minutes) candle1H (1 hour) candle4H (4 hours) candle12H (12 hours)

candle1D (1 day) candle1W (1 week) candle6H (6 hours) candle3D (3 days) candle1M (1-month line) candle6Hutc (6-hour line, UTC) candle12Hutc (12-hour line, UTC)

candle1Dutc (1-day line, UTC) candle3Dutc (3-day line, UTC) candle1Wutc (weekly line, UTC) candle1Mutc (monthly line. UTC) > instType String Product type > instId String Yes

E.g. ETHUSDT code String Error code, returned only on error msg String Error message