Public Trade Channel
Description
Subscribe to get the public trade data
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "trade",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|List<Object>
|Yes
|op list
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel,
trade
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
e.g: ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "trade",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|event
|arg
|Object
|arg list
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> channel
|String
|Channel,
trade
|> instId
|String
|Symbol name
e.g: ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
"channel": "trade",
"instId": "BTCUSDT"
},
"data": [
{
"ts": "1695716760565",
"price": "27000.5",
"size": "0.001",
"side": "buy",
"tradeId": "1111111111"
},
{
"ts": "1695716759514",
"price": "27000.0",
"size": "0.001",
"side": "sell",
"tradeId": "1111111111"
}
],
"ts": 1695716761589
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|action
|String
|action
|arg
|Object
|arg
|> instType
|String
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|> channel
|String
|Channel,
trade
|> instId
|String
|Symbol: ETHUSDT
|data
|List<Object>
|Data
|> ts
|String
|Fill time: 1597026383085
|> price
|String
|Filled price
|> size
|String
|Filled amount
|> side
|String
|Filled side, sell/buy
|> tradeId
|String
|tradeId