Public Trade Channel

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "USDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "trade" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

]

}

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe unsubscribe args List < Object > Yes op list > instType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo > channel String Yes Channel, trade > instId String Yes Product ID

e.g: ETHUSDT

Response Example {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "USDT-FUTURES" ,

"channel" : "trade" ,

"instId" : "BTCUSDT"

}

}

Parameter Type Description event String event arg Object arg list > instType String Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo > channel String Channel, trade > instId String Symbol name

e.g: ETHUSDT code String Error code msg String Error message