Public Trade Channel

Description

Subscribe to get the public trade data

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
            "channel": "trade",
            "instId": "BTCUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsList<Object>Yesop list
> instTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> channelStringYesChannel, trade
> instIdStringYesProduct ID
e.g: ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
    "event": "subscribe",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "trade",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringevent
argObjectarg list
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> channelStringChannel, trade
> instIdStringSymbol name
e.g: ETHUSDT
codeStringError code
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "USDT-FUTURES",
        "channel": "trade",
        "instId": "BTCUSDT"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "ts": "1695716760565",
            "price": "27000.5",
            "size": "0.001",
            "side": "buy",
            "tradeId": "1111111111"
        },
        {
            "ts": "1695716759514",
            "price": "27000.0",
            "size": "0.001",
            "side": "sell",
            "tradeId": "1111111111"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695716761589
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
actionStringaction
argObjectarg
> instTypeStringProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
> channelStringChannel, trade
> instIdStringSymbol: ETHUSDT
dataList<Object>Data
> tsStringFill time: 1597026383085
> priceStringFilled price
> sizeStringFilled amount
> sideStringFilled side, sell/buy
> tradeIdStringtradeId