获取当前委托列表

限速规则 20次/1s (UID)

描述

获取未成交列表

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对名称 如 BTCUSDT
startTimeString查询开始时间 (只允许查询近90天数据)
endTimeString查询结束时间 (startTime和endTime间隔不允许超过90天)
idLessThanString上一次查询的最后一条数据的orderId
limitString查询条数 默认100，最大100
orderIdString订单ID
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "message": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "userId": "**********",
            "symbol": "btcusdt",
            "orderId": "2222222",
            "clientOid": "xxxxxxx",
            "priceAvg": "34829.12",
            "size": "1",
            "orderType": "limit",
            "side": "buy",
            "status": "new",
            "basePrice": "0",
            "baseVolume": "0",
            "quoteVolume": "0",
            "enterPointSource": "WEB",
            "cTime": "1622697148"
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
userIdString账户id
symbolString交易对名称
orderIdString订单ID
clientOidString自定义ID
priceAvgString委托价格
sizeString委托数量
(orderType=limit时表示base coin; orderType=market时表示quote coin)
orderTypeString订单类型
limit限价
market市价
sideString交易方向
statusString订单状态
basePriceString成交价格
baseVolumeString成交数量
quoteVolumeString成交总额
enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统, 通常为爆仓
orderSourceString订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
spot_trader_buy 现货带单买 (交易员)
spot_follower_buy现货跟单买 (跟随者)
spot_trader_sell 现货带单卖(交易员)
spot_follower_sell 现货跟单卖(跟随者)
cTimeString创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
uTimeString更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868