获取当前委托列表
限速规则 20次/1s (UID)
描述
获取未成交列表
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易对名称 如 BTCUSDT
|startTime
|String
|否
|查询开始时间 (只允许查询近90天数据)
|endTime
|String
|否
|查询结束时间 (startTime和endTime间隔不允许超过90天)
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|上一次查询的最后一条数据的orderId
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认100，最大100
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单ID
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": [
{
"userId": "**********",
"symbol": "btcusdt",
"orderId": "2222222",
"clientOid": "xxxxxxx",
"priceAvg": "34829.12",
"size": "1",
"orderType": "limit",
"side": "buy",
"status": "new",
"basePrice": "0",
"baseVolume": "0",
"quoteVolume": "0",
"enterPointSource": "WEB",
"cTime": "1622697148"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|userId
|String
|账户id
|symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|clientOid
|String
|自定义ID
|priceAvg
|String
|委托价格
|size
|String
|委托数量
(orderType=
limit时表示base coin; orderType=
market时表示quote coin)
|orderType
|String
|订单类型
limit限价
market市价
|side
|String
|交易方向
|status
|String
|订单状态
|basePrice
|String
|成交价格
|baseVolume
|String
|成交数量
|quoteVolume
|String
|成交总额
|enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统, 通常为爆仓
|orderSource
|String
|订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
spot_trader_buy 现货带单买 (交易员)
spot_follower_buy现货跟单买 (跟随者)
spot_trader_sell 现货带单卖(交易员)
spot_follower_sell 现货跟单卖(跟随者)
|cTime
|String
|创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
|uTime
|String
|更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868