获取账户信息
限速规则 1次/1s (UID)
描述
获取账户信息
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/spot/account/info
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/info" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
N/A
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"userId": "**********",
"inviterId": "1",
"ips": "127.0.0.1",
"authorities": [
"trade",
"readonly"
],
"parentId": 2,
"traderType": "trader",
"channelCode": "XYZ",
"channel": "XXX",
"regisTime":"1246566789345"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|userId
|String
|用户ID
|inviterId
|String
|邀请人UID
|channelCode
|String
|渠道邀请码
|channel
|String
|渠道
|ips
|String
|IP白名单
|authorities
|Array
|权限
|parentId
|String
|母账户UID
|traderType
|String
|trader 是交易员, not_trader 不是交易员
|regisTime
|String
|注册时间