获取账户信息

限速规则 1次/1s (UID)

描述

获取账户信息

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/account/info
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/info" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

N/A

返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": {
        "userId": "**********",
        "inviterId": "1",
        "ips": "127.0.0.1",
        "authorities": [
            "trade",
            "readonly"
        ],
        "parentId": 2,
        "traderType": "trader",
        "channelCode": "XYZ",
        "channel": "XXX",
        "regisTime":"1246566789345"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
userIdString用户ID
inviterIdString邀请人UID
channelCodeString渠道邀请码
channelString渠道
ipsStringIP白名单
authoritiesArray权限
parentIdString母账户UID
traderTypeStringtrader 是交易员, not_trader 不是交易员
regisTimeString注册时间