获取历史计划委托
限速规则 20次/1s (UID)
描述
获取历史计划委托
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-plan-order
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/history-plan-order?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易对名称，如BTCUSDT
|startTime
|String
|是
|历史计划委托的开始时间，即获取该时间戳以后的订单
Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|是
|历史计划委托的结束时间，即获取该时间戳以前的订单
Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
startTime和endTime的时间间隔不超过90天
|limit
|String
|是
|分页 默认值100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134626684,
"data": {
"nextFlag": false,
"idLessThan": "1",
"orderList": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"clientOid": "xxx001",
"symbol": "TRXUSDT",
"size": "156",
"executePrice": "0.041272",
"triggerPrice": "0.041222",
"status": "cancel",
"orderType": "limit",
"side": "buy",
"planType":"amount",
"triggerType": "fill_price",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"uTime": "1668134576563",
"cTime": "1668134576563"
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|nextFlag
|boolean
|下次查询是否还有数据
|idLessThan
|String
|data数据里最小的ID，通常用来翻页查询
|orderList
|Array
|data列表
|>orderId
|String
|订单ID
|>clientOid
|String
|客户自定义ID
|>symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|>triggerPrice
|String
|触发价格
|>orderType
|String
|订单类型
|>executePrice
|String
|执行价格
|>planType
|String
|委托类型
amount 数量委托
total 交易额委托
|>size
|String
|购买数量
placeType=amount时, 计价单位是base coin（左币）
placeType=total时, 计价单位是quote coin（右币）
|>status
|String
|订单状态
|>side
|String
|交易方向
|>triggerType
|String
|触发类型
fill_price成交价格
mark_price标记价格
|>enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统, 通常为爆仓
|>cTime
|String
|创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
|>uTime
|String
|更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868