获取历史计划委托

限速规则 20次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-plan-order
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/history-plan-order?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对名称，如BTCUSDT
startTimeString历史计划委托的开始时间，即获取该时间戳以后的订单
Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
endTimeString历史计划委托的结束时间，即获取该时间戳以前的订单
Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
startTime和endTime的时间间隔不超过90天
limitString分页 默认值100
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1668134626684,
    "data": {
        "nextFlag": false,
        "idLessThan": "1",
        "orderList": [
            {
                "orderId": "1",
                "clientOid": "xxx001",
                "symbol": "TRXUSDT",
                "size": "156",
                "executePrice": "0.041272",
                "triggerPrice": "0.041222",
                "status": "cancel",
                "orderType": "limit",
                "side": "buy",
                "planType":"amount",
                "triggerType": "fill_price",
                "enterPointSource": "API",
                "uTime": "1668134576563",
                "cTime": "1668134576563"
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
nextFlagboolean下次查询是否还有数据
idLessThanStringdata数据里最小的ID，通常用来翻页查询
orderListArraydata列表
>orderIdString订单ID
>clientOidString客户自定义ID
>symbolString交易对名称
>triggerPriceString触发价格
>orderTypeString订单类型
>executePriceString执行价格
>planTypeString委托类型
amount 数量委托
total 交易额委托
>sizeString购买数量
placeType=amount时, 计价单位是base coin（左币）
placeType=total时, 计价单位是quote coin（右币）
>statusString订单状态
>sideString交易方向
>triggerTypeString触发类型
fill_price成交价格
mark_price标记价格
>enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统, 通常为爆仓
>cTimeString创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
>uTimeString更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868