获取当前计划委托

限速规则 20次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/current-plan-order
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/current-plan-order?symbol=BTCUSDT&limit=10" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对名称
limitString分页
idLessThanString最后ID，分页需要
startTimeString开始时间
endTimeString结束时间
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1668134581005,
  "data": {
    "nextFlag": false,
    "idLessThan": "1",
    "orderList": [
      {
        "orderId": "1",
        "clientOid": "xxx001",
        "symbol": "TRXUSDT",
        "size": "151",
        "executePrice": "0.041572",
        "triggerPrice": "0.041572",
        "status": "not_trigger",
        "orderType": "limit",
        "side": "buy",
        "planType":"amount",
        "triggerType": "fill_price",
        "enterPointSource": "API",
        "uTime": "1668134576563",
        "cTime": "1668134576563"
      }
    ]
  }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
orderIdString订单ID
clientOidString客户自定义ID
symbolString交易对名称
triggerPriceString触发价格
orderTypeString订单类型
limit 限价单，
market 市价单
executePriceString执行价格
planTypeString委托类型
amount 数量委托
total 交易额委托
sizeString购买数量
placeType=amount时, 计价单位是base coin（左币）
placeType=total时, 计价单位是quote coin（右币）
statusString状态
sideString交易方向
triggerTypeString触发类型
fill_price成交价格
mark_price标记价格
enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统, 通常为爆仓
cTimeString创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
uTimeString更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868