交易员修改仓位止盈止损
限速规则 10次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-modify-tpsl
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-modify-tpsl" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType": "usdt-futures","trackingNo": "1","stopSurplusPrice":"36333","stopLossPrice":"29799"}'
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|是
|交易对
|trackingNo
|String
|是
|带单号
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
|stopSurplusPrice
|String
|否
|止盈价格
stopSurplusPrice和stopLossPrice两者必传其一
为空时，不管存不存在止盈都忽略或不更新，
为0时，若存在止盈则表示取消原有止盈。
大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止盈。
|stopLossPrice
|String
|否
|止损价格
stopSurplusPrice和stopLossPrice两者必传其一
为空时，不管存不存在止损都忽略或不更新，
为0时，若存在止损则表示取消原有止损。
大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止损。
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1656066841304",
"data": "success"
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|data
|String
|执行结果
success 成功;
fail 失败