交易员修改仓位止盈止损

限速规则 10次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • POST /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-modify-tpsl
请求示例
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/order-modify-tpsl" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType": "usdt-futures","trackingNo": "1","stopSurplusPrice":"36333","stopLossPrice":"29799"}'

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对
trackingNoString带单号
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
stopSurplusPriceString止盈价格
stopSurplusPrice和stopLossPrice两者必传其一
为空时，不管存不存在止盈都忽略或不更新，
为0时，若存在止盈则表示取消原有止盈。
大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止盈。
stopLossPriceString止损价格
stopSurplusPrice和stopLossPrice两者必传其一
为空时，不管存不存在止损都忽略或不更新，
为0时，若存在止损则表示取消原有止损。
大于等于0时，则表示更新或设置止损。
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1656066841304",
    "data": "success"
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
dataString执行结果
success 成功;
fail 失败