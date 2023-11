curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/config-settings-base" \



-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \



-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \



-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \



-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \



-H "locale:en-US" \



-H "Content-Type: application/json" \