交易员分润汇总
限速规则: 20次/1s (uid)
获取交易员分润基础信息和历史分润概览汇总。
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
N/A
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695806592362,
"data": {
"profitSummarys": {
"yesterdayProfit": "0",
"yesterdayTime": "1695720000000",
"sumProfit": "4.5837",
"waitProfit": "0"
},
"profitHistoryList": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"profitCount": "4.58376728",
"lastProfitTime": "1695371160000",
"historysByDateList": [
{
"profit": "2.40377986",
"profitTime": "1695371100000"
},
{
"profit": "0.01625000",
"profitTime": "1693556100000"
},
{
"profit": "2.16373741",
"profitTime": "1693536000000"
}
]
}
]
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|profitSummarys
|Object
|交易员分润汇总信息
|>yesterdayProfit
|String
|昨日分润(交易员)
|>yesterdayTime
|String
|昨日分润时间(毫秒)
|>sumProfit
|String
|累计分润
|>waitProfit
|String
|待分润
|profitHistoryList
|List
|分润列表
|>coin
|String
|结算币种
（以币种为维度）
|>profitCount
|String
|收益汇总
（以币种为维度）
|>lastProfitTime
|String
|最后分润时间（毫秒）
（以币种为维度）
|>historysByDateList
|List
|历史分润汇总
（以该币种日期为维度）
|>>profit
|String
|收益
（以该币种日期为维度）
|>>profitTime
|String
|分润时间(毫秒)
（以该币种日期为维度）