交易员分润汇总

限速规则: 20次/1s (uid)

获取交易员分润基础信息和历史分润概览汇总。

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/spot-trader/profit-summarys" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

N/A

返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695806592362,
    "data": {
        "profitSummarys": {
            "yesterdayProfit": "0",
            "yesterdayTime": "1695720000000",
            "sumProfit": "4.5837",
            "waitProfit": "0"
        },
        "profitHistoryList": [
            {
                "coin": "USDT",
                "profitCount": "4.58376728",
                "lastProfitTime": "1695371160000",
                "historysByDateList": [
                    {
                        "profit": "2.40377986",
                        "profitTime": "1695371100000"
                    },
                    {
                        "profit": "0.01625000",
                        "profitTime": "1693556100000"
                    },
                    {
                        "profit": "2.16373741",
                        "profitTime": "1693536000000"
                    }
                ]
            }
        ]
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
profitSummarysObject交易员分润汇总信息
>yesterdayProfitString昨日分润(交易员)
>yesterdayTimeString昨日分润时间(毫秒)
>sumProfitString累计分润
>waitProfitString待分润
profitHistoryListList分润列表
>coinString结算币种
（以币种为维度）
>profitCountString收益汇总
（以币种为维度）
>lastProfitTimeString最后分润时间（毫秒）
（以币种为维度）
>historysByDateListList历史分润汇总
（以该币种日期为维度）
>>profitString收益
（以该币种日期为维度）
>>profitTimeString分润时间(毫秒)
（以该币种日期为维度）