交易员历史分润汇总

限速规则 20次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-summarys
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profit-history-summarys" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

N/A

返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1698200382922,
  "data": {
    "profitSummary": {
      "yesterdayProfit": "0",
      "sumProfit": "26.4519",
      "waitProfit": "0",
      "yesterdayTime": "1698076800000"
    },
    "profitHistoryList": [
      {
        "coin": "USDT",
        "profitCount": "24.28410397",
        "lastProfitTime": "1698076800000"
      }
    ]
  }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
profitSummaryObject交易员分润汇总信息
>yesterdayProfitString昨日分润(交易员)
>yesterdayTimeString昨日分润时间(毫秒)
>sumProfitString累计分润
>waitProfitString待分润
profitHistoryListList历史分润汇总集合
>coinString结算币种
（以币种为维度）
>profitCountString收益汇总
（以币种为维度）
>lastProfitTimeString最后分润时间（毫秒）
（以币种为维度）