交易员历史分润汇总(按结算币种和日期)

限速规则 20次/1s (uid)

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date
请求示例

curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date?pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
pageSizeString查询条数,默认为20条，最大支持50条。
pageNoString查询页码, 默认 1
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695804253784,
  "data": [
    {
      "coin": "USDT",
      "profit": "100",
      "profitTime": "1695721038097"
    }
  ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
>>coinString币种
>>profitString收益
（以该币种日期为维度）
>>profitTimeString分润时间(毫秒)
（以该币种日期为维度）