交易员历史分润汇总(按结算币种和日期)
限速规则 20次/1s (uid)
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/copy/mix-trader/profits-group-coin-date?pageSize=20&pageNo=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|pageSize
|String
|否
|查询条数,默认为20条，最大支持50条。
|pageNo
|String
|否
|查询页码, 默认 1
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695804253784,
"data": [
{
"coin": "USDT",
"profit": "100",
"profitTime": "1695721038097"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|>>coin
|String
|币种
|>>profit
|String
|收益
（以该币种日期为维度）
|>>profitTime
|String
|分润时间(毫秒)
（以该币种日期为维度）