Modify Subaccount ApiKey
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Only applicable for ND broker main-account
Create ApiKey for the specified subaccount
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/broker/manage/modify-subaccount-apikey
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/manage/modify-subaccount-apikey" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"subUid": "1","passphrase": "12345678","apiKey": "xx_xxx","label": " old remark ","ipList":["127.0.0.1"],"permType": "readonly","permList":["spot_trade"]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Yes
|Sub account UID
|apikey
|String
|Yes
|子账户apikey
|label
|String
|No
|remark, length < 20
|passphrase
|String
|Yes
|Passphrase, please recreate if forgot
|ipList
|List<String>
|No
|IP whitelist, override, max 30 IP entries. Empty means not change
|permType
|String
|No
|Permission type, override. Empty means not change
read_and_write
readonly
|permList
|List<String>
|Yes
|Permission list, override. Empty means not change
contract_order
contract_position
spot_trade
margin_trade: spot margin trade
copytrading_trade
wallet_transfer: permType should be 'read_and_write'
wallet_withdraw: permType should be 'read_and_write'
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695785738672,
"data": {
"subUid": "*********",
"apiKey": "bg_**********************",
"secretKey": "xxxxxx",
"label": " old remark ",
"ipList":["127.0.0.1"],
"permType": "readonly",
"permList":["spot_trade"]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Sub account UID
|label
|String
|apikey remark
|apikey
|String
|apikey
|permType
|String
|Permission type
read_and_write
readonly
|permList
|List<String>
|Permission list
contract_order
contract_position
spot_trade
margin_trade: spot margin trade
copytrading_trade
wallet_transfer: permType should be 'read_and_write'
wallet_withdraw: permType should be 'read_and_write'
|ipList
|List<String>
|IP whitelist