Modify Subaccount ApiKey

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

Create ApiKey for the specified subaccount

POST /api/v2/broker/manage/modify-subaccount-apikey

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/manage/modify-subaccount-apikey" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:zh-CN" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d '{"subUid": "1","passphrase": "12345678","apiKey": "xx_xxx","label": " old remark ","ipList":["127.0.0.1"],"permType": "readonly","permList":["spot_trade"]}'

Parameter Type Required Description subUid String Yes Sub account UID apikey String Yes 子账户apikey label String No remark, length < 20 passphrase String Yes Passphrase, please recreate if forgot ipList List < String > No IP whitelist, override, max 30 IP entries. Empty means not change permType String No Permission type, override. Empty means not change



read_and_write

readonly permList List < String > Yes Permission list, override. Empty means not change

contract_order

contract_position

spot_trade

margin_trade: spot margin trade

copytrading_trade

wallet_transfer: permType should be 'read_and_write'

wallet_withdraw: permType should be 'read_and_write'