Get Subaccount Apikey
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Only applicable for ND broker main-account
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/broker/manage/subaccount-apikey-list
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/manage/subaccount-apikey-list?subUid=111222" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Yes
|Sub account UID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695786824200,
"data": [
{
"subUid": "************",
"label": " old remark ",
"apiKey": "bg_********************",
"secretKey": "xxxxxx",
"permType": "readonly",
"permList": [
"spot_trade"
],
"ipList": [
"127.0.0.1"
]
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subUid
|String
|Sub account UID
|label
|String
|apikey remark
|apikey
|String
|apikey
|secretKey
|String
|Secret key
|permType
|String
|Permission type:
read_and_write
readonly
|permList
|List<String>
|Permission list:
contract_order
contract_position
spot_trade
margin_trade: spot margin trade
copytrading_trade
wallet_transfer: permType should be 'read_and_write'
wallet_withdraw: permType should be 'read_and_write'
|ipList
|List<String>
|IP whitelist