Skip to main content

Get Subaccount Apikey

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Only applicable for ND broker main-account

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/broker/manage/subaccount-apikey-list
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/broker/manage/subaccount-apikey-list?subUid=111222" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subUidStringYesSub account UID
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1695786824200,
    "data": [
        {
            "subUid": "************",
            "label": " old remark ",
            "apiKey": "bg_********************",
            "secretKey": "xxxxxx",
            "permType": "readonly",
            "permList": [
                "spot_trade"
            ],
            "ipList": [
                "127.0.0.1"
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subUidStringSub account UID
labelStringapikey remark
apikeyStringapikey
secretKeyStringSecret key
permTypeStringPermission type:
read_and_write
readonly
permListList<String>Permission list:
contract_order
contract_position
spot_trade
margin_trade: spot margin trade
copytrading_trade
wallet_transfer: permType should be 'read_and_write'
wallet_withdraw: permType should be 'read_and_write'
ipListList<String>IP whitelist